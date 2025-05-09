Home
Friday, May 9, 2025
Rohit Sharma Praises Indian Armed Forces: ‘Our Warriors Are Standing Tall…’

With national security concerns growing, the BCCI is assessing whether changes to the IPL 2025 schedule will be necessary.

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma expressed his deep appreciation for the armed forces as tensions between India and Pakistan continued to escalate.

After Pakistan attempted aerial strikes on Thursday, Sharma turned to social media to acknowledge the bravery of India’s defense forces. He also urged people to act responsibly and avoid misinformation.

Pakistan’s Attack Foiled, Sirens and Blackouts Follow

Pakistan launched a strike involving drones and missiles targeting Jammu and several military stations near the western border. India’s air defense systems successfully intercepted the threat.

The attack caused air raid sirens and temporary blackouts across parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan.

As the situation unfolded, Rohit Sharma posted a message on X (formerly Twitter) praising the armed forces and advising people to stay informed and cautious.

“With every passing moment, with every decision taken I feel extremely proud of our Indian Army, Indian Airforce & Indian Navy. Our warriors are standing tall for our nation’s pride,” he wrote.

“It’s important for every Indian to be responsible and refrain from spreading or believing any fake news. Stay safe, everyone!”

IPL Match Suspended as Crisis Reaches Dharamshala

The ripple effect of the conflict reached the cricketing world. The IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamshala was stopped midway during the 11th over.

A reported blackout in the city, following air raid alerts in nearby Jammu and Pathankot, prompted the suspension of the match.

Emergency protocols were activated immediately, with the safety of players and fans being prioritized. The sudden disruption has raised questions about the continuation of the tournament.

BCCI May Rethink IPL Schedule

With national security concerns growing, the BCCI is assessing whether changes to the IPL 2025 schedule will be necessary.

“We are reviewing the situation right now. It is an evolving situation. We haven’t received any directive from the government. The decision will be taken keeping all the logistics in mind,” IPL chairman Arun Dhumal told PTI.

As the situation develops, India’s defense forces remain vigilant while the sporting world adjusts to the uncertainty. Public cooperation and calm will be crucial in the days ahead.

Filed under

ipl Operation Sindoor Pahalgam Terror Attack rohit sharma

