Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami suffered minor head injuries as he met with an accident while returning to Delhi from Dehradun. Shami who had been facing 'mental trauma' for the past few weeks with wife Hasin Jahan's continuous allegations against him was in Dehradun to rejuvenate himself mentally and physically ahead of a gruelling Indian Premier League season.

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has been battling trouble for quite a while now. With wife Hasin Jahan making sensational revelations every passing day about Shami’s alleged extra-marital affairs with a host of women, the news of him suffering injuries in a car incident on Sunday made matters worse for him. The cricketer sustained minor head injuries after meeting an accident while travelling from Dehradun to Delhi. His Indian teammates Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin sent him well wishes and admitted that he had gone through a lot in the past few days.

Shami has been in the news for past few weeks after his wife Hasin Jahan made allegations of match-fixing, rape and physical assault against him. After releasing screenshots of Shami’s alleged conversations with a number of girls on social media, Jahan went on to file a police complaint against her husband in a Kolkata police station levelling charges of domestic violence, rape among others against the cricketer. Shami however, received some relief in the ongoing controversy with BCCI issuing him a clean chit in the match-fixing charges. His central contract was reinitiated by the top board after being stalled, a B Grade contract was offered to the speedster who will now play for the Delhi Daredevils in the upcoming IPL.

Soon after the news of his accident spread, Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin took to Twitter to wish him a speedy recovery. “This lad has gone through a lot in recent times. Wishing him a speedy recovery @MdShami11,” wrote Mumbai Indians captain Sharma.

“So much to endure in such little time, hope you recover and come back strong @MdShami11. Prayers for you,” Ashwin tweeted.

This lad has gone through a lot in recent times. Wishing him a speedy recovery @MdShami11 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 25, 2018

So much to endure in such little time, hope you recover and come back strong @MdShami11. Prayers for you 🙏 — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) March 25, 2018

Shami after coming out clean of the match-fixing allegations against him had in an interview admitted that the past few days had been like a mental trauma for him and had also affected his game. The pacer, however, made it clear that he will let his game do the talking on the cricket pitch and that he will not let his personal life affect his professional life in any way.

ALSO READ: Ball-tampering: Steve Smith, David Warner step down as captain and vice-captain; Tim Paine to lead Australia

Shami was recovering from the mental trauma that he had embraced in the past few weeks by working on his pace skills at Abhimanyu Cricket Academy (ACA), run by Bengal batsman Abhimanyu Easwaran’s father, in Dehradun. The cricketer in order to get back himself on track had taken the route to Uttarakhand capital but his return to Delhi turned a nightmare with him suffering head injuries in a road accident.

“Mohammed Shami is safe and sound. He was returning to Delhi from Dehradun after training when there was a minor collision with his car. He was taken to the hospital and got a few stitches on his head. He is perfectly fine and advised rest for a day. He is at a private place after being discharged yesterday only. He will return to Delhi tomorrow if health permits. There is no such injury which can hamper his participation in IPL,” Abhimanyu’s father Easwaran RP was quoted as saying by the PTI on Sunday.

ALSO READ: Mohammed Shami injured in road accident while travelling from Dehradun to Delhi

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App