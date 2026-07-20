Rohit Sharma Responds to Retirement Rumours After Historic Lord’s ODI Century, Says ‘If There is no Noise, There is no Fun’ | WATCH VIDEO

There is hardly a better motivating factor than criticism for sportpeople before coming to a match. Rohit Sharma proved the statement true with a record-breaking century against England. The veteran opening batter addressed criticism regarding his spot in the playing XI ahead of the third ODI between India and England at Lord’s after his century at the iconic venue. Rohit, in his usual character, said, “If there is no noise, there is no fun.” The right-handed batter became the first Indian to hit an ODI century at Lord’s.

Rohit Sharma addresses critics and retirement rumours







Former captain Rohit Sharma brushed aside numerous whispers about retiring from international cricket after he scored his hundred at Lord’s, and then he gave a clear message to critics. After being the only Indian player to hit a hundred in a One-Day International match at the Home of Cricket, the right-handed batter made it clear that he is not considering retirement.

Speaking to BCCI.tv after the game, Rohit said, “Look my job is with the bat, come and play, represent my country, represent the team. That’s what I’ve been told to do since I made my debut so that’s what I’m going to do. The noise, since I made my debut, was there. And till the time I’m going to stay here, it’s always going to be there. So it doesn’t really matter too much. What matters is what I do on the field. Try and contribute to the success of the team.”

Rohit Sharma: ‘No Noise, No Fun’

In his trademark style, Rohit talked about how he is not bothered by the noise from outside but rather enjoys it. The former Indian captain said, “That’s all my focus is right now. And let the noise be there. If there’s no noise, there’s no fun. My job is inside, their job is outside. That’s how I look at it.”

Rohit Sharma’s century in vain as India lose series at Lord’s

Rohit Sharma’s magnificent century went in vain as Ben Duckett’s superb 141, Jacob Bethell’s 91 and a clinical bowling display led by Sam Curran powered England to a 27-run victory over India in the third and final ODI at Lord’s on Sunday, sealing the three-match series 2-1. The third ODI at Lord’s turned into a high-scoring affair, with the two teams combining for 747 runs.

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