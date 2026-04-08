Rohit Sharma to Retire Before 2027 ODI World Cup? Rajasthan Royals Opener Tipped to Replace Former India Skipper

The Indian Premier League fever has totally gripped the nation with the fan wars already started to take over the social media. While the fans are busy with the cash-rich league, there are reports doing the rounds that former India captain Rohit Sharma might not find a place for himself in the ODI World Cup 2027.

In fact, the aggressive opener is likely to announce his retirement soon, as per the reports. Moreover, the selectors might go with Yashasvi Jaiswal as the first-choice opener along side Shubman Gill. Sharma had led India during the 2023 ODI World Cup that the Men in Blue lost to Australia in the final in Ahmedabad.

While India suffered a defeat in the ODI World Cup final, Rohit led India to back to back ICC titles. India first won the T20 World Cup 2024 that ended the team’s trophy drought and then followed it up with the Champions Trophy win in 2025.

How Has Been Rohit Sharma’s Form in Recent ODIs?

Rohit Sharma who bid adieu to T20Is and Tests earlier to focus on ODIs struck a century and a half-century during the Australian tour. The Indian team then hosted South Africa for three-match ODI series. The right-handed batter started off the tie with a fifty in the first match, managed to score 14 in the second and then hit 75 in the third.

Rohit also returned to play the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Mumbai after the series against Proteas. He smashed 155 against Sikkim but was out for 0 against Uttarakhand.

India were up against New Zealand in three match-series after this where his batting form was questioned. Rohit scored 26, 24 and 11 in that series.

Rohit Sharma’s Form in IPL 2026

Rohit Sharma has played three matches in IPL 2026. He started of with a 78 against KKR and then followed it up with 35 and 5 respectively.

Yashasvi Jaiswal in ODIs

Yashasvi Jaiswal has played all three formats for India but hasn’t been a regular in the ODI setup. In four ODIs, the left-handed batters has notched up 171 runs at an average of 57 including a century.

Rumours of Virat Kohli’s Retirement

The reports also suggest that the selectors might also look beyond Virat Kohli for ODI World Cup 2027. Interestingly, Kohli’s List A form has been incredible in the recent past. After he had a couple of forgettable outings in Australia, the flamboyant batter ended the tour with a stunning half-century.

Kohli then followed it up with two hundreds and a fifty against South Africa at home before turning up for Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He continued the purple patch in the domestic circuit as well, scoring a hundred and a fifty. The story didn’t change much against the Blackcaps too as Kohli scored 93, 23 and 124 in three-match tie.

There is no official update from the board or the selectors on this.

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