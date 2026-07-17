Rohit Sharma Retirement Confirmed? Former India Captain’s Parents Arrive in England Ahead of IND vs ENG 3rd ODI at Lord’s

Rohit Sharma International Retirement: Adding more fuel to Rohit Sharma’s retirement rumours, there have been reports that the parents of the veteran batter have arrived in England. India and England will play in the final ODI of the series at Lord’s, where the former Indian national cricket team captain could announce his retirement. If the third ODI is indeed Rohit’s final game for India, it will bring down the curtains on a 19-year-old career which saw him play more than 500 games at the international level. Notably, Rohit had retired from T20Is and Test cricket in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

Rohit Sharma’s parents reach England before IND vs ENG 3rd ODI at Lord’s

Gurunath and Purnima Sharma, Rohit Sharma’s parents, reportedly reached London ahead of the match between India & England in the third and final ODI to be played at Lord’s on Friday, July 19. The visitors of the family of the Indian star have further fuelled the rumors that the match is Rohit Sharma’s final game in ODI cricket.

Rohit had apparently arranged with his parents to attend the match at Lord’s once he was aware of the selectors’ plans about his ODI future. Based on the people who are aware of this development, the Indian selectors have no intention of calling up the experienced opener, keeping the 2027 ODI World Cup in mind.

Rohit Sharma’s poor form leads to international retirement?

In the ongoing ODI series against England, Rohit has had a tough time. Rohit played 47 balls and scored 26 runs during the second OD in Cardiff after managing to score 11 runs in the first game. With his 39-year-old age reportedly having been made clear for India’s long-term planning, the selectors, together with head coach Gautam Gambhir, have been reported to be considering younger players like Yashasvi Jaiswal.

That is exactly why the third ODI at Lord’s, which will be a big event for Indian cricket fans if all goes well with Rohit, will turn out to be a very emotional moment. Rohit has already left the game of Test cricket and T20Is, and now ODIs are the only international format where he still plays for India. And, if the latest report is accurate, he could get to play the last match for India in red jersey with his parents around him.

Also Read: IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Shubman Gill Blames Lower Middle Order Batters Behind India’s Defeat as England Level ODI Series 1-1