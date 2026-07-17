Rohit Sharma Retirement Update: India Batting Coach Breaks Silence Amid IND vs ENG Lord’s ODI Exit Rumours

Rohit Sharma Retirement: Rohit Sharma has been at the centre of attention, with his future in ODI cricket under review. There have been reports that the legendary batter is set to retire from international cricket following the final game of the ongoing India vs England ODI series at Lord’s. Rohit’s poor form with the bat in hand in 2026 has led to him being put under pressure and has led him to a possible retirement. After the second ODI, India’s batting coach, Sitanshu Kotak provided a huge update on Rohit’s future.

Sitanshu Kotak on Rohit Sharma’s international future

India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak stood up for veteran opener Rohit Sharma after he had a quiet time with the bat in the ODI series against England, stating that a cricketer of his calibre doesn’t feel any sort of pressure even when he has not been scoring for a while. After the second ODI, which India lost by four wickets to England in the series, Kotak remarked publicly during the post-match press conference that he believed Rohit will find himself in the groove soon.

The batting coach added that Rohit’s quality and experience make him capable of bouncing back quickly despite the recent setbacks. “See, I don’t feel like a player as big as Rohit can have any pressure. He’s too good a player to feel that. Yeah, in two matches runs haven’t come, I don’t think that makes any difference. But today also, it looked like he’ll probably get a good innings out, but that’s okay,” Kotak said.

Rohit Sharma’s poor form in 2026

In the current ODI series against England, Rohit has made 11 and 26 in the first two games. The Indian captain has had a tough time with the bat so far in 2022, scoring a total of 241 runs in 8 games and averaging 30.12, and his highest score is 79 in the year.

Rohit Sharma to retire after IND vs ENG 3rd ODI at Lord’s

The Indian Express reported that Rohit has been notified by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that he would not be participating in the 2027 World Cup. As a result, after the England visit, they are letting him go. It is expected that Rohit will be replaced by Yashasvi Jaiswal. A source in the report was quoted as saying, “The selectors have informed Rohit that he does not figure in their scheme of things after the England tour and they are moving on from him after this series. He wanted to continue, especially after working on his fitness.”

Also Read: IND vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Joe Root’s Measured 99* Sets Up Series-Decider At Lord’s Despite Virat Kohli And Shreyas Iyer Fifties