Rohit Sharma Scolds Brother for Car Dent in Adorable Video: 'Yeh Kya Hai?

Following the friendly exchange, Rohit assisted his mother into the car, showcasing his grounded nature amid the grandeur.

It was an emotional and proud evening for the Sharma family as Rohit Sharma, India’s ODI captain, was honored with a stand named after him at Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium. The grand unveiling ceremony witnessed the presence of Rohit’s parents, wife Ritika Sajdeh, and his brother, all standing beside him on the prestigious occasion.

A Humble Tribute to Roots and Dreams

With Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also in attendance, the unveiling turned into a momentous occasion as Rohit’s parents joined the dignitary in pressing the button that revealed the newly christened stand. Fireworks lit up the background, marking a celebration of Rohit’s illustrious journey.

Soon after the event, a more candid side of the cricketer emerged. As the family was leaving the venue, Rohit noticed a dent in the car and playfully called out his younger brother for it. The moment added a touch of relatable family warmth to the otherwise formal evening.

Proper car lover. Dents are not allowed.😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/Dos7jPwVUj Advertisement · Scroll to continue — 𝐇𝐲𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐧 (@ImHydro45) May 16, 2025

Following the friendly exchange, Rohit assisted his mother into the car, showcasing his grounded nature amid the grandeur.

An Emotional Reflection at Wankhede

“Wankhede has always been incredibly special to me. It’s where I began to dream about my journey in professional cricket, experienced some of the most unforgettable moments of my career, and the energy of the Mumbai crowd has always lifted me. To have a stand named after me at this iconic venue is overwhelming. It is a tribute to the dreams, support, and milestones that have shaped my journey and I am deeply thankful to MCA for this honour,” Rohit shared during the event.

The venue holds immense sentimental value for Rohit, who has seen many of his career highs on that very ground.

From Young Talent to National Icon

Rohit recently brought the curtain down on his Test career but continues to be a pillar of Indian cricket. He led the national team to victories in both the T20 World Cup 2024 and the Champions Trophy 2025, adding more feathers to his captaincy cap.

Since making his debut in 2007, Rohit has played a crucial role in India’s cricketing journey. He was part of the historic squad that clinched the inaugural T20 World Cup and has represented the country in 159 T20Is, 273 ODIs, and 67 Test matches. His T20I chapter ended on a high note with last year’s triumph in Barbados.

The evening also paid tribute to other cricketing legends and contributors, as the MCA unveiled stands named after Sharad Pawar, Ajit Wadekar, and Rohit Sharma himself. The MCA Office Lounge was also inaugurated in memory of former president Amol Kale.

ALSO READ: Shubman Gill’s Captaincy Future In Focus: 4-5 Hour Meeting With Gautam Gambhir And BCCI Chief, Report Says