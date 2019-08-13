Cricketers Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and Keiron Pollard had a great time in Port of Spain ahead of 3rd ODI.

India’s tour of West Indies has been great so far for Virat Kohli and co. as Team India won the T20 series (3-0) and have already locked the ODI series by bagging 2 off 3 matches. To celebrate the victory, Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Navdeep Saini along with Windies all-rounder Keiron Pollard splashed into the beaches of the Port of Spain and had a gala time. Thanks to fastgrowing international cricket and IPL franchise Mumbai Indians, all cricketer have good bonding and love to spend time together.

Indian star Shreyas Iyer, who played a handy inning of 77 runs in the last ODI, shared some photos and videos on Instagram, to show his fans how all cricketers had fun ahead of the 3 ODI in Trinidad on Wednesday. In a small clip, Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer were seen making a splash and enjoying the great environment.

Currently, Team India is leading the ODI series 1-0, and 1 match was washed out due to rain. However, Jason Holder and men have a chance to level the ODI series, while Kohli and co. will be eyeing to continue their dominance.

On a month-long Carribean tour, Team India is further scheduled to play 2 match Test series and their journey will end on September 3 in Jamaica. These Test will be the part of ICC Test Championship starting from August 22 in Antigua.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar

West Indies: Jason Holder (c), John Campbell, Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Oshane Thomas, Kemar Roach, Keemo Paul and Sheldon Cottrell.

