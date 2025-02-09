Home
Sunday, February 9, 2025
Rohit Sharma Silences Critics With Blazing Century In Cuttack ODI Against England

Rohit Sharma stormed back into form with a sensational century against England in the second ODI at the Barabati Stadium on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma Silences Critics With Blazing Century In Cuttack ODI Against England


India captain Rohit Sharma stormed back into form with a sensational century against England in the second ODI at the Barabati Stadium on Sunday. The opener, who had been enduring a lean patch, showcased his class with a vintage knock, bringing up his 32nd ODI hundred in just 76 balls.

Rohit, known for his aggressive yet elegant batting, wasted no time in taking the attack to the English bowlers. He reached his half-century in a mere 30 deliveries and continued his onslaught, peppering the boundaries with seven sixes and nine fours. His ton marked a much-needed return to form after a string of disappointing performances against New Zealand and Australia in the recent Test series.

This century is Rohit’s first in ODIs since his brilliant knock against Afghanistan in the 2023 World Cup. It also marks his first international century since his 103-run innings against England in Dharamsala last year. With this ton, he now stands third in the list of most ODI centuries for India, trailing only Virat Kohli (50) and Sachin Tendulkar (49).

Poor Form To Century

The innings was particularly significant given the mounting pressure on Rohit after his poor form in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where he struggled to get off the mark in Australia. In the previous match in Nagpur, he fell cheaply while attempting one of his signature aerial flicks, raising concerns about his consistency. However, in Cuttack, Rohit looked determined to silence his critics and reaffirm his status as one of India’s premier batters.

With the Champions Trophy on the horizon, Rohit’s return to form comes at the perfect time for India. His authoritative knock not only steadies his position in the team but also boosts the confidence of the squad ahead of crucial tournaments. The innings was a testament to his resilience, proving that the ‘Hitman’ is far from done.

India, buoyed by their skipper’s masterclass, will look to build on this momentum as they aim to clinch the ODI series against England. For Rohit Sharma, this century is not just another milestone but a statement that he remains a force to be reckoned with in world cricket.

ALSO READ: Shubman Gill Takes ‘Unbelievable’ Flying Catch To Dismiss Brook In 2nd ODI |Watch Video

