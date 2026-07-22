LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Rohit Sharma Spotted With Nita Ambani At MI London vs Sunrisers Leeds In The Hundred 2026 Amid International Retirement Buzz | WATCH VIDEOS

Rohit Sharma Spotted With Nita Ambani At MI London vs Sunrisers Leeds In The Hundred 2026 Amid International Retirement Buzz | WATCH VIDEOS

Rohit Sharma attended The Hundred 2026 opener between MI London and Sunrisers Leeds at The Oval, joining Nita Ambani in the stands. Nicholas Pooran and Sam Curran powered MI London to victory, while transfer rumors and Mumbai Indians captaincy speculation continued.

Rohit Sharma and Nita Ambani in frame. Image Credit: X
Rohit Sharma and Nita Ambani in frame. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Wed 2026-07-22 09:45 IST

The Hundred kicked off its latest season with a couple of new-look teams. Some of the teams from the league were privatised before the new season. In the opening clash of the tournament, MI London (previously Oval Invincibles) took on Sunrisers Leeds (previously Northern Superchargers). The London-based franchise was bought by India’s Ambani family-owned Reliance Group, which owns the parent franchise Mumbai Indians among other teams in leagues around the world. During MI London’s opening clash at the Oval, Rohit Sharma, former Mumbai Indians’ skipper, was seen attending the clash with owner Nita Ambani.

The Hundred: Rohit Sharma attends MI London vs Sunrisers Leeds




Rohit Sharma, who has been making headlines for his future in international cricket and his century on Sunday at Lord’s, made his way to the Oval to attend The Hundred’s season-opening clash between MI London and Sunrisers Leeds. While not in his usual cricketing attire, Rohit made his way to the Oval in a T-shirt which was paired with jeans and a cap. The veteran opening batter took some time out to click photos with fans outside the stadium as well.

MI London vs Sunrisers Leeds: Rohit Sharma and Nita Ambani spotted together




Former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma and owner of the franchise, Nita Ambani, were seen sitting together and watching MI London in action. The two being seen together comes amid earlier reports of a possible rift between the senior players of the franchise from the IPL and the ownership group. 

Reportedly, the five-time IPL champions are looking for a new captain following a ninth-place finish under Hardik Pandya’s leadership. Pandya is expected to leave the franchise, while reports suggest Rohit will play a major role in selecting the team’s new captain. While his international future remains up for debate, the 39-year-old could retire with the Mumbai Indians in the next season of the IPL.

Nicholas Pooran and Sam Curran star as MI London beats Sunrisers Leeds

Chasing a target of 144, MI London lost three wickets with 51 runs on the board in 44 balls. However, an unbeaten 93-run stand for the fourth wicket between Sam Curran and Nicholas Pooran ensured that the hosts started their campaign with a win. While the captain scored 60 runs in 39 balls, Pooran made 58 runs off the 22 balls he faced, hitting five fours and sixes each.

Earlier in the evening in the Women’s Hundred, Sunrisers Leeds defeated MI London in the opening game. Chasing 108 runs, the Leeds-based team won the match by seven wickets and 31 balls to spare thanks to Phoebe Litchfield scoring 43 runs in 26 balls. 

Also Read: BCCI New Rules 2026 Explained: Intentional No-Balls Banned, Coaches Get More Power In Domestic Cricket

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Rohit Sharma Spotted With Nita Ambani At MI London vs Sunrisers Leeds In The Hundred 2026 Amid International Retirement Buzz | WATCH VIDEOS
Tags: home-hero-pos-11MI LondonMI London vs Sunrisers LeedsMumbai IndiansNicholas PooranNita Ambanirohit sharmasam-curranSunRisers LeedsThe Hundred 2026

RELATED News

BCCI New Rules 2026 Explained: Intentional No-Balls Banned, Coaches Get More Power In Domestic Cricket

Tilak Varma Responds To Strike-Rate Criticism Ahead Of Zimbabwe Series: ‘I Do Whatever Is Required For The Team’

La Liga Chief Javier Tebas Calls For President Gianni Infantino To Quit FIFA: ‘His Time Is Up’

Andy Flower Rejects ECB, Former Australia Star Batter In Contention For England Head Coach Role

The Women’s Hundred 2026: MI London W vs Sunrisers Leeds W — Preview, Predicted Playing XIs, Live Streaming, Pitch Report | All You Need To Know

LATEST NEWS

Breakthrough in Sight? Govt Plans Fresh Round of Talks With Jantar Mantar Leadership After Late-Night Meet

Will Trump’s 200% Generic Drug Tariff Plan Hurt India’s Pharma Industry? Why The Next Two Years Matter

Jammu & Kashmir Weather: Amarnath Yatra Halted for Third Day as Heavy Rain Wreaks Havoc; Over 100 Villages Cut Off | Watch

Maharashtra School Holiday Today 22 July: Are Schools Open or Closed? Check Rain Alert & District Updates

Chennai Power Cut 22 July: Check Out Full List Of Affected Areas, Electricity Outage Timings and Restoration Schedule Inside

Uttarakhand School Holiday Today 22 July: Are Schools Open Or Closed?

Rohit Sharma Spotted With Nita Ambani At MI London vs Sunrisers Leeds In The Hundred 2026 Amid International Retirement Buzz | WATCH VIDEOS

Saudi Arabia Gets Green Light For Nuclear Technology? What Trump’s New Landmark Deal With Riyadh Means

US Pounds Iran for 11th Consecutive Night as Fourth American Casualty is Identified: What We Know So Far

South India Weather Update 22 July 2026: IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain in Tamil Nadu, Chennai, Karnataka, Puducherry

Rohit Sharma Spotted With Nita Ambani At MI London vs Sunrisers Leeds In The Hundred 2026 Amid International Retirement Buzz | WATCH VIDEOS

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rohit Sharma Spotted With Nita Ambani At MI London vs Sunrisers Leeds In The Hundred 2026 Amid International Retirement Buzz | WATCH VIDEOS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rohit Sharma Spotted With Nita Ambani At MI London vs Sunrisers Leeds In The Hundred 2026 Amid International Retirement Buzz | WATCH VIDEOS
Rohit Sharma Spotted With Nita Ambani At MI London vs Sunrisers Leeds In The Hundred 2026 Amid International Retirement Buzz | WATCH VIDEOS
Rohit Sharma Spotted With Nita Ambani At MI London vs Sunrisers Leeds In The Hundred 2026 Amid International Retirement Buzz | WATCH VIDEOS
Rohit Sharma Spotted With Nita Ambani At MI London vs Sunrisers Leeds In The Hundred 2026 Amid International Retirement Buzz | WATCH VIDEOS

QUICK LINKS