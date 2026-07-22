Rohit Sharma Spotted With Nita Ambani At MI London vs Sunrisers Leeds In The Hundred 2026 Amid International Retirement Buzz | WATCH VIDEOS

The Hundred kicked off its latest season with a couple of new-look teams. Some of the teams from the league were privatised before the new season. In the opening clash of the tournament, MI London (previously Oval Invincibles) took on Sunrisers Leeds (previously Northern Superchargers). The London-based franchise was bought by India’s Ambani family-owned Reliance Group, which owns the parent franchise Mumbai Indians among other teams in leagues around the world. During MI London’s opening clash at the Oval, Rohit Sharma, former Mumbai Indians’ skipper, was seen attending the clash with owner Nita Ambani.

The Hundred: Rohit Sharma attends MI London vs Sunrisers Leeds









Rohit Sharma, who has been making headlines for his future in international cricket and his century on Sunday at Lord’s, made his way to the Oval to attend The Hundred’s season-opening clash between MI London and Sunrisers Leeds. While not in his usual cricketing attire, Rohit made his way to the Oval in a T-shirt which was paired with jeans and a cap. The veteran opening batter took some time out to click photos with fans outside the stadium as well.

MI London vs Sunrisers Leeds: Rohit Sharma and Nita Ambani spotted together

Lord’s ➡️ The Oval The Hitman is in attendance for the season opener! 😍#TheHundred 2026 👉 MI London vs Sunrisers Leeds | LIVE NOW! pic.twitter.com/5I9xYzOxrz — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 21, 2026









Former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma and owner of the franchise, Nita Ambani, were seen sitting together and watching MI London in action. The two being seen together comes amid earlier reports of a possible rift between the senior players of the franchise from the IPL and the ownership group.

Reportedly, the five-time IPL champions are looking for a new captain following a ninth-place finish under Hardik Pandya’s leadership. Pandya is expected to leave the franchise, while reports suggest Rohit will play a major role in selecting the team’s new captain. While his international future remains up for debate, the 39-year-old could retire with the Mumbai Indians in the next season of the IPL.

Nicholas Pooran and Sam Curran star as MI London beats Sunrisers Leeds

Chasing a target of 144, MI London lost three wickets with 51 runs on the board in 44 balls. However, an unbeaten 93-run stand for the fourth wicket between Sam Curran and Nicholas Pooran ensured that the hosts started their campaign with a win. While the captain scored 60 runs in 39 balls, Pooran made 58 runs off the 22 balls he faced, hitting five fours and sixes each.

Earlier in the evening in the Women’s Hundred, Sunrisers Leeds defeated MI London in the opening game. Chasing 108 runs, the Leeds-based team won the match by seven wickets and 31 balls to spare thanks to Phoebe Litchfield scoring 43 runs in 26 balls.

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