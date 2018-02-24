The selection panel is likely to reduce the workload of some of the senior players as they will probably be rested in the upcoming tri-nation T20 series in Sri Lanka. As for skipper Virat Kohli, top BCCI official has told news agency Press Trust of India that Virat himself will take a call whether he wants to play in the upcoming series or not. India have had a pretty hectic schedule in past few months and are currently on a long South Africa tour.

Amid concerns of burn-out due to continuous cricket, the workload of some of the senior players of Indian cricket team is likely to be reduced in the upcoming tri-nation T20 series scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka from March 6-8. According to reports, captain Virat Kohli, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya would be rested for the series. In Kohli’s absence, Rohit Sharma would be leading the squad.

A top BCCI official has told news agency Press Trust of India that Virat himself will take a call whether he wants to play in the upcoming series or not. “If Virat wants rest, he will get it. In Virat’s case, it’s he who decides on whether he would like to opt out or not. But you never know he might just want to play the T20 series as this is the last tourney of the season. Once the tournament is over, he will get a fortnight off before the Indian Premier League,” he said.

India’s top bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and’Jasprit Bumrah, who must be in dire need of some rest, would probably get the much-required international break when selection panel meets. India have had a pretty hectic schedule in past few months and are currently on a long South Africa tour.

Virat-Kohli led team India is currently playing a T20 series against Proteas in South Africa. The series is currently tied at 1-1 and the third match scheduled to be held at Cape Town today will turn out to be the decider of the series.

