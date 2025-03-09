Rohit Sharma To Retire From ODIs After Champions Trophy 2025?

After India's T20 World Cup win last year, Rohit had declared his T20 international retirement. Now that another ICC title is within touching distance, his potential retirement from ODIs is being discussed all over again.

India gears up to face New Zealand in the final of the Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. However, the rumors about the retirement of Rohit Sharma from ODI cricket have gained momentum. The Indian captain, who has been a key figure in the team’s success, is said to be contemplating his future in the 50-over game.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

After India’s T20 World Cup win last year, Rohit had declared his T20 international retirement. Now that another ICC title is within touching distance, his potential retirement from ODIs is being discussed all over again. According to sources, Rohit and chief selector Ajit Agarkar are likely to sit down and discuss his future only after the tournament is over. But a conclusive decision might not be in the near future.

In Indian cricket, retirement of the older players is usually a consensus decision among selectors, the player, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Though reports suggest Rohit may leave ODIs following the Champions Trophy, the timing of such a statement is still unclear. His non-appearance at the pre-final press conference further added fuel to the rumor, with vice-captain Shubman Gill revealing that no conversation had been had on the issue.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

What’s Next for Rohit Sharma?

If India wins the Champions Trophy, Rohit can become just the second Indian captain after MS Dhoni to have two ICC titles. That can be a fitting swansong, but his availability for the coming Test series is still a work in progress. India’s next red-ball engagement is the tour of England and then a home series against the West Indies as part of the World Test Championship cycle.

Rohit’s Test cricket performance has been questioned, particularly after he took himself out of the final Test in Sydney in India’s recent tour of Australia. Whether he will be kept as captain for the Tests against England is to be seen. If he decides to carry on, a farewell series in India might be in the works.

On the ODI front, India’s calendar indicates a long wait until their next home 50-over game against South Africa in December. In the meantime, there are few opportunities, with just a handful of overseas ODIs against Bangladesh and Australia. With the 2027 World Cup still some way off, Rohit might consider his options before committing to the format.

While Sachin Tendulkar was given a lavish farewell at Wankhede Stadium, the majority of Indian cricketers have made a quiet exit. It remains to be seen if Rohit Sharma gets the same treatment or is remembered with a memorable farewell. By Sunday evening, after the final of the Champions Trophy, the cricket world may know for sure what lies ahead for one of India’s greatest captains.

ALSO READ: ICC Champions Trophy Finals: Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates For Team India, Watch