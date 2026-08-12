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Home > Sports News > Rohit Sharma To Skip ODI World Cup 2027! Retirement Series On Cards; Social Media Post Makes Huge Claim

Rohit Sharma To Skip ODI World Cup 2027! Retirement Series On Cards; Social Media Post Makes Huge Claim

Rohit Sharma’s ODI future is under fresh scrutiny after a social media claim suggested he could miss the 2027 World Cup and receive a retirement series.

Rohit Sharma To Skip ODI World Cup 2027! Retirement Series On Cards; Social Media Post Makes Huge Claim. Photo X
Rohit Sharma To Skip ODI World Cup 2027! Retirement Series On Cards; Social Media Post Makes Huge Claim. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Wed 2026-08-12 00:22 IST

Rohit Sharma’s future in ODI cricket has once again become a talking point after a social media post claimed that the former India captain will not be part of the 2027 ODI World Cup and could instead be given a retirement series.

Sports journalist Vaibhav Bhola (@VibhuBhola) made the sensational claim on X, stating that Rohit’s decision is final and that plans for a farewell series are being put in place. However, there has been no official confirmation from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) or Rohit himself regarding either his retirement or exclusion from the 2027 World Cup.

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The latest development comes amid a long-running debate over Rohit’s ODI future. Reports during India’s ODI series against England in July suggested that the selectors had informed the veteran opener that he was no longer part of their long-term plans for the 2027 World Cup. The reported strategy was to build the team around younger options, with Yashasvi Jaiswal among the names being considered.

Rohit, however, was reportedly keen to continue playing ODI cricket and remained determined to make himself available for the 2027 World Cup.

The speculation intensified ahead of the third ODI at Lord’s, with reports suggesting that the match could potentially be Rohit’s final appearance for India in the format. He responded in emphatic fashion, smashing a magnificent 138 from 110 deliveries, although India eventually lost the contest.

The BCCI subsequently moved to dismiss retirement speculation. Secretary Devajit Saikia stated that there had been no such discussion and indicated that Rohit would continue playing as long as he remained in the team’s plans.

The situation has nevertheless remained complicated. A recent report claimed that members of the selection committee wanted Rohit outside India’s 2027 World Cup plans, while the BCCI leadership had publicly backed the veteran batter. The report suggested this had created tensions between the selectors and the board.

Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif has also suggested that Rohit appears unwilling to retire voluntarily and is effectively leaving the decision over his ODI future to the selectors.

For now, therefore, the claim of a retirement series should be treated as speculation rather than confirmation. Rohit remains one of India’s most experienced ODI players, and his impressive 138 at Lord’s has only added another layer to the debate.

With the 2027 World Cup still some distance away, the final decision is likely to depend on Rohit’s form, fitness and the selectors’ long-term vision for India’s ODI side.

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Rohit Sharma To Skip ODI World Cup 2027! Retirement Series On Cards; Social Media Post Makes Huge Claim
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Rohit Sharma To Skip ODI World Cup 2027! Retirement Series On Cards; Social Media Post Makes Huge Claim

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Rohit Sharma To Skip ODI World Cup 2027! Retirement Series On Cards; Social Media Post Makes Huge Claim
Rohit Sharma To Skip ODI World Cup 2027! Retirement Series On Cards; Social Media Post Makes Huge Claim
Rohit Sharma To Skip ODI World Cup 2027! Retirement Series On Cards; Social Media Post Makes Huge Claim
Rohit Sharma To Skip ODI World Cup 2027! Retirement Series On Cards; Social Media Post Makes Huge Claim

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