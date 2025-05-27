Rohit Sharma Turns Shreyas Iyer’s Swag Walk Into Viral Meme In Latest Encounter

That’s when Rohit decided to playfully mimic Iyer’s well-known “swag walk,” capturing the crowd’s attention and winning the internet.

Mumbai Indians may have faced a disappointing loss to Punjab Kings, but Rohit Sharma proved once again that his sense of humor never takes a day off. After the tense league-stage match on May 26 in Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium, the seasoned cricketer delivered a light-hearted moment that quickly went viral.

Rohit’s Mimicry Sparks Laughter

As players gathered for the customary post-match handshakes, Shreyas Iyer approached Rohit near the boundary ropes. That’s when Rohit decided to playfully mimic Iyer’s well-known “swag walk,” capturing the crowd’s attention and winning the internet.





The two shared a laugh and a warm hug after the impromptu mimicry, before diving into a chat about the thrilling clash. The video, shared by the Mumbai Indians on social media, quickly began circulating, sparking a wave of amused reactions from fans.

Despite Punjab Kings clinching the win in the second-last over with three wickets remaining, Rohit’s comedic timing gave supporters something to smile about. His impersonation of Iyer’s stylish stroll struck a chord, especially among fans familiar with his typically straight-faced demeanor on the field.

Humor Amidst High Stakes

This isn’t the first time Iyer’s walk has been a topic of entertainment. Earlier in the tournament, teammate Musheer Khan had also taken a humorous jab at Iyer’s stride, much to the delight of the dressing room.

For Rohit, moments like these aren’t rare. He’s well-known for his unfiltered Mumbai accent, sudden outbursts at teammates, and quick-witted humor—all of which have become part of his endearing persona.

Although he occasionally loses his temper, Rohit enjoys deep respect among Indian players, many of whom see him as a vital mentor and unifying figure within the squad.

Questions Over Rohit’s Future Remain

While his comic side is celebrated, Rohit’s professional future is still under speculation. After announcing his retirement from Test cricket earlier in May and stepping away from T20Is following the 2024 World Cup, the 38-year-old is navigating the final chapters of his international career.

His IPL 2025 performance hasn’t been particularly consistent. With just 329 runs in 13 innings at a strike rate of 147.53, the veteran opener has shown flashes of brilliance but struggled with form throughout the season.

Still, moments like his playful jab at Iyer serve as reminders that Rohit Sharma remains a central figure—both on and off the field.

