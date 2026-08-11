Rohit Sharma TV Debut: Former India Captain’s ‘The Rohit Sharma Show’ Teased With Viral ‘Garden’ Dialogue | SonyLIV

Rohit Sharma seems to be preparing for his post-cricket playing career and is set to make his Television debut with his own show. The former Team India captain, making his debut in the entertainment field, will have his own show on Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV. The exact date of release of the show has not been unveiled, with the teaser specifying that the show is coming soon. The teaser released by Sony featured one of Rohit’s most iconic lines, “Koi bhi garden mein nahi ghumega”.







What Will Rohit Sharma Show be About?

The teaser did not give any glimpse as to what the concept of the show would be. However, this would possibly be the first time that the Indian national cricket team captain would be seen in a different avatar off the field. Unlike most teasers that give a glimpse of the production, the teaser for Rohit Sharma’s new show on Sony has been made in a way that it looks like an announcement.

Rohit Sharma’s Iconic ‘Garden’ Steals the Show

One promotional piece features Sharma’s engagement with his fans. Many of them come up to him asking if he could please repeat his well-known quote: “Koi bhi garden mein nahi ghumega” again. Such recurring requests slowly but surely wear out the patience of Rohit Sharma. This way, the original joke is not only remembered, but it becomes the main idea around which the tease is built.

Somewhat unexpectedly, the term ‘garden’ became famous after Sharma’s spontaneous remark in a Test match was taped. An on-field comment was soon turned into a viral meme and catchphrase on social media by the fans.

During the teaser, Rohit gave a glimpse that the upcoming show could feature more such viral moments. The former Team India skipper said, “Do line kya bol di, itna viral ho gaya. Jab mera poora show aayega toh kya hoga?”

Rohit Sharma Show on Sony

Rohit Sharma has been known for having a jovial personality, which was evident more so when he was leading the Indian cricket team. It is expected that his show on Sony will follow a similar suit of having a light mood. The right-handed batter, who is still an active cricketer in ODIs, is aiming to win his first Cricket World Cup in 2027. However, his place in the playing XI has been questioned owing to his age, inconsistent form, and the presence of young talents like Yashasvi Jaiswal.

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