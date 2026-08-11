LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Rohit Sharma TV Debut: Former India Captain’s ‘The Rohit Sharma Show’ Teased With Viral ‘Garden’ Dialogue | SonyLIV

Rohit Sharma TV Debut: Former India Captain’s ‘The Rohit Sharma Show’ Teased With Viral ‘Garden’ Dialogue | SonyLIV

Rohit Sharma is set to make his television debut with a new Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV show. The teaser features his viral “Koi Bhi Garden Mein Nahi Ghumega” dialogue, sparking excitement among fans eager to see the former India captain in entertainment.

Rohit Sharma is set to make his TV debut with Sony Network. Image Credit: Instagram/Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma is set to make his TV debut with Sony Network. Image Credit: Instagram/Rohit Sharma

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Last updated: Tue 2026-08-11 12:42 IST

Rohit Sharma seems to be preparing for his post-cricket playing career and is set to make his Television debut with his own show. The former Team India captain, making his debut in the entertainment field, will have his own show on Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV. The exact date of release of the show has not been unveiled, with the teaser specifying that the show is coming soon. The teaser released by Sony featured one of Rohit’s most iconic lines, “Koi bhi garden mein nahi ghumega”.



What Will Rohit Sharma Show be About?

The teaser did not give any glimpse as to what the concept of the show would be. However, this would possibly be the first time that the Indian national cricket team captain would be seen in a different avatar off the field. Unlike most teasers that give a glimpse of the production, the teaser for Rohit Sharma’s new show on Sony has been made in a way that it looks like an announcement. 

Rohit Sharma’s Iconic ‘Garden’ Steals the Show

One promotional piece features Sharma’s engagement with his fans. Many of them come up to him asking if he could please repeat his well-known quote: “Koi bhi garden mein nahi ghumega” again. Such recurring requests slowly but surely wear out the patience of Rohit Sharma. This way, the original joke is not only remembered, but it becomes the main idea around which the tease is built.

Somewhat unexpectedly, the term ‘garden’ became famous after Sharma’s spontaneous remark in a Test match was taped. An on-field comment was soon turned into a viral meme and catchphrase on social media by the fans.

During the teaser, Rohit gave a glimpse that the upcoming show could feature more such viral moments. The former Team India skipper said, “Do line kya bol di, itna viral ho gaya. Jab mera poora show aayega toh kya hoga?”

Rohit Sharma Show on Sony

Rohit Sharma has been known for having a jovial personality, which was evident more so when he was leading the Indian cricket team. It is expected that his show on Sony will follow a similar suit of having a light mood. The right-handed batter, who is still an active cricketer in ODIs, is aiming to win his first Cricket World Cup in 2027. However, his place in the playing XI has been questioned owing to his age, inconsistent form, and the presence of young talents like Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly Receives Death Threats: Kolkata Police Probe Letters Targeting Ex-India Captain and Wife Dona

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Rohit Sharma TV Debut: Former India Captain’s ‘The Rohit Sharma Show’ Teased With Viral ‘Garden’ Dialogue | SonyLIV
Tags: latest cricket newsrohit sharma

RELATED News

Who Is Duan Jansen? South Africa All-Rounder’s Twin Brother Picked For Proteas Tour Of Namibia

Nellai Royal Kings vs Trichy Grand Cholas LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch TNPL 2026, ITT vs NRK Match 10 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

Juventus vs Palermo Club Friendly Match Today: When and Where to Watch JUV vs PAL Live Streaming, Kick Off Time, Team News, Predicted Playing XI, Prediction And All You Need to Know

India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup 2026: Date, Time, Venue, H2H, World Cup Record & Match Preview

United Arab Emirates vs Canada Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch UAE vs CAN Match 126, ICC CWC League 2?

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Bashar al-Assad? How Syria’s Former Ruler Went From President To Death Sentence Over War Crimes

Is Prakash Raj’s Name Deleted From Voter List? Actor Reacts To Karnataka SIR

Has Iran Hacked Water Systems in the US? What We Know About The 7-State Cyberattacks

Independence Day 2026: 79th or 80th? Here’s Why the Count Can Be Confusing

United Arab Emirates vs Canada Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch UAE vs CAN Match 126, ICC CWC League 2?

Pakistan Greens vs Pakistan Whites, National Champions Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch?

Is Madhuri Dixit Hosting Kon Honar Crorepati? All You Need To Know About The KBC Marathi Version

Jeffrey Epstein Links: JPMorgan Banker Mary Erdoes Faces Scrutiny Over Gianni Infantino’s FIFA Forward Enterprise Plan

India Adds Attari To E-Visa Entry List: Can Pakistani Passport Holders Use This Facility?

Punjab Police Fact Checks Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh’s ‘Zombie Drug’ Video: Here’s The Truth

Rohit Sharma TV Debut: Former India Captain’s ‘The Rohit Sharma Show’ Teased With Viral ‘Garden’ Dialogue | SonyLIV

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rohit Sharma TV Debut: Former India Captain’s ‘The Rohit Sharma Show’ Teased With Viral ‘Garden’ Dialogue | SonyLIV

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rohit Sharma TV Debut: Former India Captain’s ‘The Rohit Sharma Show’ Teased With Viral ‘Garden’ Dialogue | SonyLIV
Rohit Sharma TV Debut: Former India Captain’s ‘The Rohit Sharma Show’ Teased With Viral ‘Garden’ Dialogue | SonyLIV
Rohit Sharma TV Debut: Former India Captain’s ‘The Rohit Sharma Show’ Teased With Viral ‘Garden’ Dialogue | SonyLIV
Rohit Sharma TV Debut: Former India Captain’s ‘The Rohit Sharma Show’ Teased With Viral ‘Garden’ Dialogue | SonyLIV

QUICK LINKS