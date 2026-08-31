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Home > Sports News > Rohit Sharma TV Debut: Former India Cricket Team Captain to Host ‘Family Full House’ From September 19 | Check All Details

Rohit Sharma TV Debut: Former India Cricket Team Captain to Host ‘Family Full House’ From September 19 | Check All Details

Legendary Indian limited-overs batter Rohit Sharma is all set to make his TV debut as Sony Pictures Networks India announced the title of the same that read as 'Family Full House with Rohit Sharma', according to a press release.

Rohit Sharma TV Debut: Former India Cricket Team Captain to Host ‘Family Full House’ From September 19 | Check All Details. (Image Credits: Instagram)
Rohit Sharma TV Debut: Former India Cricket Team Captain to Host ‘Family Full House’ From September 19 | Check All Details. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Mon 2026-08-31 18:56 IST

Legendary Indian limited-overs batter Rohit Sharma is all set to make his TV debut as Sony Pictures Networks India announced the title of the same that read as ‘Family Full House with Rohit Sharma’, according to a press release. Rohit, a T20 World Cup-winning captain, will be making his entertainment debut with a family entertainment show, which will premier on September 19.

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Rohit Sharma’s prolific white-ball career

With Rohit already retired from Test and T20 cricket, he now remains an ODI-only player. He enjoyed a productive series with the bat against England in July, despite India suffering a 2-1 defeat in the three-match ODI series. Despite persistent questions over whether 39-year-old Rohit Sharma can feature in the 2027 World Cup because of his age, he continued to silence critics with strong performances. During the tour to England, it was speculated ahead of the third ODI at Lord’s that the series decider at the iconic venue would be his last international match for India.


However, his 138 in the chase of 388 against England showed that he still has the ability to make a significant impact with the bat. Sharma ended the England ODIs with 175 runs in three matches at an average of 58.33 and a strike rate of 98.31, with a century and a blistering 138 in 110 balls with 17 fours and five sixes in the series decider, which India lost by 27 runs.
Despite India’s series loss by 2-1, a masterclass from ‘the Hitman’ and his century stand with long-time batting partner Virat Kohli (74 in 60 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) enthralled the fans in attendance at Lord’s.


With 11,895 runs in 288 matches and 280 innings at an average of 48.95 and a strike rate of 93.04, including 34 centuries, 62 fifties and a best score of 264, Rohit is one of the world’s greatest ODI batters ever, ranked seventh in all-time run- scoring lists and India’s third-highest run-getter in the format behind Virat Kohli (14,941) and Sachin Tendulkar (18,426 runs).
In nine ODIs this year, Rohit has scored 379 runs in nine innings at an average of 42.11, with a century and a fifty each and a best score of 138.

When is Rohit Sharma expected to play next?

The right-hander’s next international outing is set to be in the final week of September when the West Indies will visit India for a three-game ODI series.

Rohit is expected to play all the 50-over games leading up to the 2027 World Cup and could likely quit international cricket after the tournament.

(With inputs from ANI)

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Rohit Sharma TV Debut: Former India Cricket Team Captain to Host ‘Family Full House’ From September 19 | Check All Details
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Rohit Sharma TV Debut: Former India Cricket Team Captain to Host ‘Family Full House’ From September 19 | Check All Details
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