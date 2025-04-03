Rohit Sharma Under Scanner: Mumbai Indians Star Urged To Revamp Approach After String Of IPL 2025 Failures

Rohit Sharma, one of the finest white-ball batters of this era, has had a lackluster start to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.

Rohit Sharma, one of the finest white-ball batters of this era, has had a lackluster start to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. With just 21 runs in three matches, questions are being raised about his form. Some fans are even wondering if it’s time for the Mumbai Indians to bench the veteran star. However, former India cricketers Virender Sehwag and Manoj Tiwary believe Rohit doesn’t need to sit out but rather tweak his approach for better results.

A Change in Approach Needed?

Known for his explosive batting style, Rohit’s ultra-aggressive approach hasn’t been delivering the desired results this season. Manoj Tiwary, a former IPL winner with Kolkata Knight Riders, suggests that Rohit should slow down a bit and focus on spending more time at the crease.

“There should be a season where he wins the Orange Cap. He’s too good a player to not score consistently. Recently, he has changed his approach towards batting when he plays for India, and it’s fine. But, I feel he’s too good to play that quickly. If he stays at the crease… he is a player who has scored three double-centuries in ODIs. He will play shots if he stays. He plays too fast, sometimes. He’s too good to miss out on his innings,” Tiwary said during a chat on Cricbuzz.

Sehwag’s Advice: Focus on Longevity

Sharing the panel with Tiwary, Virender Sehwag also had some advice for Rohit. According to him, the Mumbai Indians skipper should aim to bat at least 15 overs in a match. This approach, Sehwag believes, will naturally lead to impactful innings.

“He should enjoy his cricket. He shouldn’t think of how many runs he has to score. He should just step out with the mindset that it’s his day.

“He needs to score big. If he plays 15 of the 20 overs, he can easily score 80-100 runs. He should score impactful runs,” said the former India opener.

As the tournament progresses, all eyes will be on Rohit to see if he takes this advice to heart. With Mumbai Indians needing their star batter to fire, a strategic shift could be the key to turning things around.

