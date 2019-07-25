Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma on Thursday unfollowed actor and wife of Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, on Instagram. Reports say there is a rift going on between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli after team's defeat in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

The rift between Indian skipper Virat Kohli and deputy Rohit Sharma in open now. The clash of opinions between both the top Indian batsmen came in the spotlight after India got eliminated from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. As per the reports, Virat and Rohit haven’t spoken to each other from weeks and recently broke their friendship on social media site Instagram. Rohit and Virat have unfollowed each other and today, Rohit Sharma unfollowed Virat Kohli’s wife and actor Anushka Sharma.

The Committee of Administrators (CoA), in a recent statement, had said that cricket governing body will not interfere unless the players themselves come up with such issues. On the other side, Virat Kohli still follows Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh.

The whole episode is heartbreaking for the India cricket fans as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are top-most batsmen for the side and have a huge fan following.

After Rohit Sharma unfollowed Anushka Sharma, the actor uploaded a status on which said, A wise man once said nothing only truth can shake hands with silence in a mess of false appearances.

Earlier, it was said that reports of a rift between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were wrong. Team’s bowling coach Bharat Arun had said that everything is well in the team and both the top Indian players. “It’s not that we agree on everything. We have our arguments and discussions on various aspects like the composition of the team and the strategy. Everyone voices his opinion. But at the end of the day, the other person’s view is respected and a collective decision is taken,” Bharat Arun had told media.

