Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Live Tv
Rohit Sharma Unhappy With Impact Player Role, Sends Strong Message To Hardik Pandya

Rohit Sharma, one of cricket's most revered figures, silenced critics with a commanding knock of 76 runs off just 45 balls against Chennai Super Kings. His innings played a key role in securing a third consecutive win for Mumbai Indians.

Rohit Sharma Unhappy With Impact Player Role, Sends Strong Message To Hardik Pandya

Rohit Sharma Unhappy With Impact Player Role, Sends Strong Message To Hardik Pandya


Rohit Sharma, one of cricket’s most revered figures, silenced critics with a commanding knock of 76 runs off just 45 balls against Chennai Super Kings. His innings played a key role in securing a third consecutive win for Mumbai Indians.

Despite the on-field success, the seasoned opener made it clear that his stint as an Impact Player hasn’t been entirely comfortable.

‘Not Easy’: Rohit Reflects on the Challenges of Being a Substitute

Since the beginning of the season, Rohit has mostly entered matches as a substitute, often missing the fielding phase entirely before stepping in to bat.

He opened up about the mental disconnect that comes with waiting for 20 overs before getting into the action.

“It’s something we spoke about but 2-3 overs doesn’t make huge difference but it’s not easy when you haven’t fielded for 17 overs, that’s the thought process but I don’t mind that if I my team wants me to come straightaway and bat,” Rohit said during the post-match presentation.

Although he expressed his willingness to follow the team’s strategy, the subtle undertone of discomfort was evident.

The comments seemed like a nudge to skipper Hardik Pandya, indicating Rohit’s preference to be more involved from the start of a match.

Back in Form, Just in Time for Mumbai Indians

After a string of underwhelming outings with the bat, Rohit’s return to form is a welcome boost for Mumbai.

The timing couldn’t be better, with the team gaining momentum and eyeing a strong finish to the season.

MI fans would be hoping this version of Rohit—aggressive, focused, and vocal—sticks around for the business end of the tournament.

An Emotional Moment: Wankhede Stadium Honours Rohit Sharma

In an emotional moment during the post-match presentation, Rohit was asked about the newly announced stand named after him at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

The MI stalwart admitted the honour had left him almost speechless.

“Looks far away that stand, I enjoyed being out there, for me it is about staying out there and finishing the game, that is what gives me the most satisfaction. We are peaking at the right time, and we have won three games in a row. It is a huge honour; I mentioned it as a young kid. We were not allowed to come to the stadium at some stage. But, having played all my cricket here, and now to have that stand, it is a big honour. Whenever that name comes up, I do not know how to react,” he shared.

