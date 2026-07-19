Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli And Gautam Gambhir Visit Indian High Commission Ahead of IND vs ENG 3rd ODI at Lord’s | WATCH Video

India vs England: Before the series-deciding third ODI against England at Lord’s, the Indian men’s cricket team was greeted warmly by the Indian High Commission in London on Saturday. Players and support personnel engaged with members of the Indian diaspora. The team’s visit to the High Commission was described as “a memorable evening in London” by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which posted brief updates about the occasion on social media. Members of the Indian community and Kumaran Periasamy, the High Commissioner of India to the United Kingdom, welcomed the players and support personnel.







In his speech, BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla recalled special moments from some of India’s top cricket teams. Shukla, who has been part of the BCCI for a long time, was in attendance at Lord’s balcony for one of the most famous wins of the Indian cricket team when they won the NatWest Series in 2002.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir spotted together

Senior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were also present at the gathering, with the entire squad posing for photographs alongside members of the Indian diaspora in a celebration of the team’s connection with overseas supporters. Head coach Gautam Gambhir also spoke at the event.

Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma share a laugh together at the Indian High Commission in London. 😄❤️ pic.twitter.com/3gqvrgJJba — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 19, 2026







What surprised the fans was Rohit, Kohli, and Gambhir sitting together. In the last few days, rumours and speculations of rifts between the two batters and the head coach have done the rounds on the internet and social media platforms.

India captain Shubman Gill interacted with fans from the diaspora, answering questions alongside vice-captain Shreyas Iyer and fast bowler Prasidh Krishna.

The event came just a day before India and England lock horns in the decisive third ODI at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground, with the three-match series level at 1-1 after two closely fought contests.

IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: Series-Decider at Lord’s

The decider has added significance for both sides, with England banking on the outstanding form of Joe Root, who remains unbeaten in the series after scores of 76 not out and 99 not out in the first two matches. India, meanwhile, will once again look towards the experienced duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Kohli looked in fine touch during his fluent half-century earlier in the series, while Rohit heads into the Lord’s clash amid speculation surrounding his ODI future, although neither the Indian team management nor the veteran opener has made any official announcement.

(With ANI Inputs)

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