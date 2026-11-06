Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s Fielding Brilliance Has A Secret! India Coach Reveals What Makes Them Special | IND vs NZ

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma turned back the clock with two stunning fielding efforts during India’s five-wicket victory over New Zealand in the first ODI at Auckland. India’s fielding coach Subhadeep Ghosh has now explained the secret behind the duo’s exceptional awareness, revealing how anticipation, experience and repeated practice make them stand out on the field.

Kohli produced a spectacular one-handed catch at second slip to dismiss Nathan Smith, while Rohit played a key role in the run-out of Daryl Mitchell. Both moments showcased the Indian veterans’ sharp instincts and ability to read the game in a split second.

While athleticism and reflexes are important ingredients of good fielding, Ghosh believes the ability to anticipate what happens next is equally crucial. Speaking ahead of the second ODI in Wellington, the coach explained how the duo’s experience in specific fielding positions has helped them develop this skill.

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’s Fielding Brilliance Explained By India Coach

Ghosh highlighted anticipation as one of the biggest factors behind Kohli and Rohit’s exceptional fielding abilities. According to him, spending considerable time in particular positions allows players to understand the likely direction and movement of the ball.

“I think anticipation is extremely important,” Ghosh said.

Explaining Kohli’s brilliance, he pointed towards the former India captain’s extensive experience at cover and point. His familiarity with different shots and ball trajectories allows him to read situations quickly and react accordingly.

The coach also explained Rohit’s contribution to Mitchell’s run-out, highlighting how the Indian opener’s early movement towards square leg helped him execute the dismissal.

Repetition In Practice Makes The Difference, Says Ghosh

Ghosh believes that natural ability and match experience alone cannot produce such exceptional fielding performances. Consistent practice and match-like training situations are equally important in developing anticipation.

He explained that India’s training sessions are designed to recreate situations that players might encounter during actual matches, helping them improve their decision-making and execution.

The objective is to make players more familiar with different ball trajectories so that their reactions become quicker and more effective under pressure.

Lighter Balls, Ground Dimensions: India’s Fielding Preparation For New Zealand

Adapting to overseas conditions has also been an important part of India’s preparations. Ghosh revealed that the coaching staff regularly discusses ground dimensions, weather conditions and fielding positions with players.

India have also been using lighter balls during practice sessions to prepare for New Zealand’s smaller grounds, where shorter boundaries leave fielders with considerably less reaction time.

The drills focus on improving stability, judgement and the first movement towards the ball. Ghosh explained that positioning and cutting down angles are particularly important when playing on grounds with smaller boundaries.

India will now look to continue their winning momentum in the second ODI against New Zealand in Wellington, with Kohli and Rohit expected to remain key figures in the team’s campaign.