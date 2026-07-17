Rohit Sharma Wants to Play 2027 ODI World Cup Despite BCCI’s Long-Term Plans For Team India: Report

Does Rohit Sharma Want To Continue Till 2027 ODI World Cup? Fresh reports have claimed that former India captain Rohit Sharma remains determined to continue his ODI career with the aim of featuring in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027. However, recent reports also suggest that the BCCI is already planning for the future, with younger players being backed as India begin preparations for the next 50-over World Cup cycle.

According to reports, Rohit has expressed his willingness to continue playing ODIs despite stepping away from other formats. At the same time, reports indicate that the Indian selectors have begun looking beyond the veteran opener, signalling a gradual transition towards a younger squad ahead of the 2027 World Cup.

Does Rohit Sharma Want To Play The 2027 ODI World Cup?

As per the latest reports, Rohit has no immediate plans to retire from ODI cricket and is eager to extend his international career until the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027. The veteran opener reportedly believes he still has enough fitness and experience to contribute at the highest level and hopes to remain in contention over the next 18 months.

While Rohit remains motivated, no official confirmation has been made regarding his long-term place in India’s plans, with the final decision expected to depend on his form, fitness and team requirements.

What Do Reports Say About BCCI’s Future Plans?

Reports suggest that the Indian team management and selectors have already started planning for the future by giving extended opportunities to younger opening batters. The move is seen as part of India’s long-term roadmap leading into the 2027 ODI World Cup, although no official statement has been issued by the BCCI regarding Rohit’s future. If reports are to be believed, Lord’s ODI could be Rohit’s last international game before he hangs his boots.

The emergence of several young top-order batters has intensified competition for places, making every ODI series crucial as India continue to build towards the next global tournament.

What Lies Ahead For Rohit Sharma?

Despite the speculation, Rohit remains one of India’s most accomplished ODI cricketers and continues to be a respected figure in the dressing room. Whether he ultimately features in the 2027 ODI World Cup will likely depend on his performances over the next year, his fitness levels and the direction India’s selectors choose to take as they balance experience with youth.