Rohit Sharma on Saturday achieved feat by scoring his 5th century in a single World Cup. Rohit scored 103 runs in just 94 balls by hitting fourteen fours and two sixes in a match against Sri Lanka. The vice-captain becomes the only batsman to have scored 10 ODI centuries in 365 days.

Rohit Sharma became the first player to hit 5 centuries in single World Cup. In the final league match against Sri Lanka of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Rohit created history by scoring his 27th in the one-day internationals and 5th in the ongoing World Cup 2019. Earlier, former batsman, Kumar Sangakkara had scored 4 tons in the World Cup 2015.

Rohit Sharma claimed the World record in just 8 innings. Opener batsman has done 3 successive hundreds in a single World Cup. The batsman has scored 5 more tons in the tournament.

The hard-hitting batsman has claimed another record by scoring 10 centuries in one-day internationals in just one year. Rohit has scored 2063 runs in 34 innings with 10 centuries in last 365 days. No cricket, even Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar have not been able to achieve this feat.

Currently, Rohit is also leading the World Cup 2019 by getting 647 runs in just 8 games. The player has an extraordinary average of 92.43. Rohit is just a few runs away from master blaster Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 673 runs in a single World Cup.

Rohit smashed South Africa with an unbeaten 122 runs and just 57 runs against Australia. He dons 140 runs against Pakistan. He scored 102 against England and 104 against Bangladesh. While in the last against Sri Lanka, Rohit scored 103 runs.

On Tuesday, India will lock horns against New Zealand in the semi-finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Another semi-final, Australia will clash against England on Thursday. The final match will be played on Sunday at the Lord’s. The team India need to win against New Zealand to make their place in the finals.

