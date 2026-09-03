Rohit Sharma’s 2027 ODI Cricket World Cup Spot in Danger? Latest Report Drops Huge Update on Former India Captain

Despite a swashbuckling ton in his most recent ODI, Team India’s veteran batter Rohit Sharma’s future suddenly became a point of concern, a little more than a year before the 2027 World Cup set to be hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. The futures of Rohit, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja were up for debates during the BCCI meeting, held on Thursday. What is the latest update on the star opener’s future?

Is Rohit Sharma’s spot under threat ahead of Team India’s ODI World Cup 2027 campaign?

According to a recent report by the PTI, Rohit was under considerable pressure, unlike Jadeja and Kohli. The report cited that a speculation was that a member of the national selection committee (not Ajit Agarkar) had told the 39-year-old they had moved on. The report further claimed that Rohit was angry but his retirement was on the cards following the third and final ODI against England at the Lord’s Cricket Ground. However, a knock of 138, albeit in a losing cause meant that a possibility of retirement was eventually ruled out.

Following the recent performance review of the Indian team at the BCCI headquarters during the team, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia said the below, as quoted by Cricbuzz:

“You must have seen he is playing brilliantly.”

Hence, Cricbuzz reported that there seems to be no immediate threat to the T20 World Cup-winning skipper. The meeting held on Thursday was attended by Gautam Gambhir, Shreyas Iyer, VVS Laxman and Shubman Gill. Chief of Selectors Ajit Agarkar curiously did not attend the meeting and was reportedly in a no-internet zone.

When is Rohit Sharma expected to play next?

The right-hander’s next international outing is set to be in the final week of September when the West Indies will visit India for a three-game ODI series.

Rohit is expected to play all the 50-over games leading up to the 2027 World Cup and could likely quit international cricket after the tournament.

The veteran’s poor ODI record in South Africa is likely to come under the scanner repeatedly ahead of the showpiece event in late 2027. He averages a paltry 19.69 in 14 ODIs in the rainbow nation with only 256 runs, with the lone 115 coming at the St. George’s Park in Gqeberha in 2018. Thus, Rohit cannot afford a lot of low scores in the series leading up to the World Cup.