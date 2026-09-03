Rohit Sharma’s 2027 World Cup Future Under Scanner: Latest Report Says Former India Captain’s ODI Career to Be Discussed in BCCI Meeting

Rohit Sharma’s future in ODI cricket remains a major talking point as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) prepares to discuss India’s roadmap towards the 2027 ODI World Cup. The former India captain’s future is expected to be among the key topics when head coach Gautam Gambhir, selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar and CoE head VVS Laxman meet at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai. A report has claimed that Rohit was previously asked about retiring from ODIs after the Lord’s clash against England, although his impressive century in that match appears to have pushed the retirement question aside for now. Here are all the latest details on Rohit Sharma’s ODI future.

Rohit Sharma Retirement Latest Update

Rohit Sharma’s future in ODIs has come under intense scrutiny despite the former India captain continuing to show that he has the quality to perform at the highest level. During India’s tour of England earlier this year, a report claimed that the third and final ODI at Lord’s could be Rohit’s last appearance for the country. However, Rohit produced a memorable performance in the match, smashing 138 off 110 balls while chasing India’s target of 388. India eventually lost the match by 27 runs, but his innings provided the visitors with significant momentum.

BCCI Review Meeting to Discuss Rohit Sharma’s Future

The BCCI has called head coach Gautam Gambhir, chairman of the selection committee Ajit Agarkar and CoE head VVS Laxman for a meeting at its headquarters in Mumbai to discuss India’s future roadmap. According to a PTI report cited by Moneycontrol, the meeting is also expected to address the futures of veterans Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja with the 2027 ODI World Cup in mind. While Kohli and Jadeja are reportedly not under considerable pressure at present, Rohit’s position has attracted greater scrutiny.

Was Rohit Sharma Asked to Retire After Lord’s ODI?

According to the report, Rohit Sharma was informed by a member of the selection committee, other than Ajit Agarkar, that the panel had decided to move on from him. He was reportedly asked during the England tour whether he would call time on his ODI career after the Lord’s match. Rohit and people close to him maintained silence over the matter, although there was speculation that the former captain was angry but had agreed to the proposal.

Why Has Rohit Sharma’s Retirement Been Ruled Out For Now?

Rohit’s remarkable 138 at Lord’s changed the immediate conversation around his ODI future. Despite India losing the match, his century demonstrated that he could still make a significant impact against a strong opposition. Following that performance, the possibility of an immediate ODI retirement was reportedly ruled out, at least for the time being. However, his participation in India’s next major ODI assignment cannot yet be confirmed.