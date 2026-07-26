Rohit Sharma’s Car Collection: From Tesla Model Y to Lamborghini Urus, Check Indian Legend’s Luxurious Collection

Rohit Sharma’s Car Collection: Former India captain Rohit Sharma has built an impressive reputation not only with the bat but also for his passion for luxury automobiles. Over the years, the Indian cricket legend has assembled a premium collection featuring some of the world’s most desirable cars, ranging from a fully electric Tesla to high-performance super SUVs and luxury sedans. His garage reflects a blend of comfort, technology and speed, making him one of Indian cricket’s biggest automobile enthusiasts.

Tesla Model Y

The Tesla Model Y is among the newest additions to Rohit Sharma’s garage. The all-electric SUV offers a claimed driving range of up to around 661 km, depending on the variant, and is equipped with Tesla’s advanced battery technology. Featuring a minimalist cabin, a large central touchscreen, over-the-air software updates and multiple safety systems, the Model Y combines modern technology with impressive performance.

Lamborghini Urus SE

The Lamborghini Urus SE is the most expensive vehicle in Rohit Sharma’s collection. Powered by a twin-turbocharged V8 engine, the luxury performance SUV delivers breathtaking acceleration while retaining everyday practicality. One of its standout features is Rohit’s personalised registration number “3015”, representing his jersey number and his children’s birthdays, making the SUV even more special.

Mercedes-Benz S-Class (S350d)

The Mercedes-Benz S350d represents ultimate luxury and comfort in Rohit Sharma’s garage. The flagship sedan is known for its plush interiors, advanced driver assistance systems, ambient lighting, premium sound system and exceptionally smooth ride quality. It is capable of reaching a top speed of around 250 km/h while offering unmatched refinement for long journeys.

BMW M5

The BMW M5 adds a performance-focused touch to Rohit Sharma’s collection. Producing around 717 horsepower, the high-performance luxury sedan combines everyday practicality with sports car-like acceleration. Premium interiors, cutting-edge infotainment and dynamic handling make it one of the standout vehicles owned by the Indian cricket star.

Land Rover Range Rover HSE LWB

The Land Rover Range Rover HSE Long Wheelbase is another luxury SUV in Rohit Sharma’s garage. Renowned for its spacious cabin, premium comfort, advanced terrain response system and refined driving experience, the Range Rover remains one of the most desirable luxury SUVs in the world. It offers the perfect balance between off-road capability and executive-level comfort.

Rohit Sharma’s Love For Luxury Cars

From the environmentally friendly Tesla Model Y to the ultra-luxurious Lamborghini Urus SE, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, BMW M5 and Range Rover HSE LWB, Rohit Sharma’s collection showcases his appreciation for innovation, performance and comfort. His garage features a mix of electric mobility, luxury sedans and high-performance SUVs, reflecting the lifestyle of one of India’s most celebrated cricketers.