Rohit Sharma’s Emotional Moment: Parents Unveil ‘Rohit Sharma Stand’ At Wankhede Stadium

In a touching ceremony at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, Indian ODI captain Rohit Sharma chose to share a milestone moment with his parents, turning the spotlight toward them during the inauguration of a stand named after him.

Rather than sticking to the usual format, Rohit invited his parents, Mrs. Purnima and Mr. Gurunath Sharma, on stage to mark the special occasion.

A Personal Twist to a Public Ceremony

Initially, it seemed that Rohit would press the inauguration button alongside Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

However, in a heartwarming move, Rohit stepped down from the stage and called his parents up to be part of the ceremony.

Together with the Chief Minister, the trio pressed the button after Mr. Fadnavis placed Mr. Gurunath’s hand on it. The moment was met with applause and admiration from the crowd.

Celebrations in Full Colour at the Iconic Ground

Rohit, joined by his wife Ritika Sajdeh, watched as fireworks lit up the sky and colorful smoke filled the air. Huge posters of him adorned the venue, making the occasion even more memorable.

#WATCH | Mumbai | Rohit Sharma stands unveiled at Wankhede stadium. Indian ODI men’s cricket team captain Rohit Sharma and his family, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar, and others, are also present. The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is formally… pic.twitter.com/K39kSfRkCY — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2025

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) officially renamed Divecha Pavilion Level 3 as the ‘Rohit Sharma Stand’ in recognition of the cricketer’s immense contribution to Indian cricket. The move was finalized during the MCA’s 86th Annual General Meeting last month.

Speaking to the audience, Rohit shared his emotions about the honour.

“Firstly I would like to thank everyone who has come here to make this event so special. What is going to happen today, I never dreamt of it. As a kid growing up, wanting to play for Mumbai, for India, no one thinks about things like these. For me, it’s like any other sportsman who wants to give their best. Serve the nation, the country as much as possible. While doing that you try and achieve a lot of things, A lot of milestones are created but something like this is really special. Wankhede is such an iconic stadium, there are so many memories here,” said Rohit.

Recognition While Still Playing Makes It More Meaningful

Rohit continued by expressing his pride and gratitude for being honoured at a stadium that holds such personal importance.

“For me to have my name amongst the greats of the game and the world’s top political leaders, I cannot express what the feelings are. For that I am really really grateful, honoured and very thankful to all MCA members and not to forget the Apex Council Member. For me to be honored, while I am playing makes it special. I have retired from two formats but I am still playing one format. It’ll be a surreal feeling when I come here and play on the 21st against the Delhi Capitals, representing Mumbai Indians. It’ll be a very special feeling,” he said.

The ceremony highlighted not just a professional milestone but also the emotional journey of a cricketer who rose from local dreams to national glory.

