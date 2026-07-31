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Home > Sports News > Rohit Sharma’s Stunning Physical Transformation Goes Viral After UK Tour; Fans Notice Major Change in Photo With Ravi Shastri

Rohit Sharma’s Stunning Physical Transformation Goes Viral After UK Tour; Fans Notice Major Change in Photo With Ravi Shastri

Rohit Sharma's clean-shaven look with Ravi Shastri in London goes viral after India's England tour, leaving fans stunned by his youthful transformation.

Rohit Sharma's Stunning Physical Transformation Goes Viral After England Tour; Fans Notice Major Change in Photo With Ravi Shastri. Photo X
Rohit Sharma's Stunning Physical Transformation Goes Viral After England Tour; Fans Notice Major Change in Photo With Ravi Shastri. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Fri 2026-07-31 17:04 IST

Rohit Sharma has once again grabbed the attention of cricket fans, but this time it was his appearance rather than his batting that became the talking point. The former India captain was spotted in London alongside ex-India head coach Ravi Shastri, sporting a clean-shaven look that left many fans surprised.

Rohit has been associated with his trademark beard for several years, making his latest transformation particularly noticeable. The 39-year-old looked significantly younger in the picture shared by Shastri on social media during their casual outing in the English capital.

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“Great bumping into a relaxed Shaaaarma on a stroll in London @ImRo45,” Shastri wrote while sharing the photograph.



The picture quickly went viral, with fans flooding social media with reactions to Rohit’s new appearance. Several supporters joked that the veteran batter looked almost unrecognisable without his beard, while others felt the clean-shaven look had taken years off his appearance.



Some fans also compared Rohit’s latest look to his younger days in international cricket. The candid photograph offered a glimpse of the former captain enjoying some downtime after a busy period with the Indian team.



Rohit is currently in London following India’s recently concluded ODI series against England. He played a starring role in the third ODI, producing a brilliant 138-run innings that underlined his continued ability to dominate at the international level.

The opener has remained in the United Kingdom during his break and was also spotted at MI London’s opening match of their The Hundred campaign against Sunrisers Leeds at The Oval on July 22. He attended the game alongside Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani.

Rohit’s current break comes after a significant transition in his international career. He retired from T20I cricket following India’s triumphant 2024 T20 World Cup campaign before announcing his retirement from Test cricket in 2025.

The veteran batter has since focused exclusively on ODI cricket and is expected to remain part of India’s plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup. The tournament is scheduled to be hosted across South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Meanwhile, Shastri is also enjoying some time away after his commentary commitments during India’s England tour. His unexpected reunion with Rohit in London provided fans with a rare off-field glimpse of the former India captain.

While Rohit’s clean-shaven appearance became the immediate talking point, his focus remains firmly on extending his ODI career. He is expected to return to action when India take on the West Indies in a home ODI series beginning September 27.

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Rohit Sharma’s Stunning Physical Transformation Goes Viral After UK Tour; Fans Notice Major Change in Photo With Ravi Shastri
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Rohit Sharma’s Stunning Physical Transformation Goes Viral After UK Tour; Fans Notice Major Change in Photo With Ravi Shastri
Rohit Sharma’s Stunning Physical Transformation Goes Viral After UK Tour; Fans Notice Major Change in Photo With Ravi Shastri
Rohit Sharma’s Stunning Physical Transformation Goes Viral After UK Tour; Fans Notice Major Change in Photo With Ravi Shastri
Rohit Sharma’s Stunning Physical Transformation Goes Viral After UK Tour; Fans Notice Major Change in Photo With Ravi Shastri

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