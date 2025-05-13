Home
  • Rohit Sharma’s Successor: R Ashwin Backs Jasprit Bumrah For Test Captaincy

Rohit Sharma’s Successor: R Ashwin Backs Jasprit Bumrah For Test Captaincy

Ashwin, speaking on his YouTube show Ash Ki Baat, admitted he was blindsided by the timing and coordination of the retirements.

Rohit Sharma’s Successor: R Ashwin Backs Jasprit Bumrah For Test Captaincy

Rohit Sharma's Successor: Ashwin Backs Jasprit Bumrah for Test Captaincy


Indian cricket is undergoing a seismic shift following the unexpected retirement of two of its stalwarts, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, from Test cricket. The double departure has left a noticeable gap in leadership, prompting veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to voice his support for pacer Jasprit Bumrah as the next Test captain.

Gautam Gambhir Era Begins Amid Leadership Vacuum

“I didn’t have an idea that both [Rohit and Kohli] would retire together. This will be a testing time for Indian cricket, and I’ll say this is truly now the beginning of the Gautam Gambhir era,” he said.

With both senior batters exiting in close succession, India’s red-ball team is in transition. Rohit stepped away from Test duties last Wednesday, followed by Virat, who posted an emotional farewell on Instagram two days later.

Bumrah as a Natural Successor

Though Shubman Gill is reportedly in contention to take over the leadership role, Ashwin believes Jasprit Bumrah’s seniority and prior experience as stand-in captain make him a strong candidate.

Bumrah had earlier captained the side in Perth and also led India in the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy when Rohit opted out. That experience, combined with his current standing in the squad, places him as one of the top options for the job.

“The team that will tour England will be a completely new team, a transformed team where Bumrah will probably be the senior-most player. He is obviously one of the captaincy options; I think he deserves the captaincy, but the selectors will make a decision based on his physical capacity,” Ashwin said.

India Faces a Challenging English Summer

As India prepares for a demanding five-Test tour of England starting June 20 at Headingley, Ashwin warned that the absence of both Rohit and Virat will be deeply felt—especially in a high-pressure overseas series.

“Their retirements will definitely create a leadership vacuum. You can’t buy experience, especially on tours like this. Virat’s energy and Rohit’s composure will be missed,” he remarked.

Ashwin also expressed disappointment that Rohit didn’t extend his Test career through the England series. In his view, continuing just a little longer could have given Indian cricket much-needed leadership during a critical phase.

“Tests has been the finest [format for India] in the last 10-12 years, but just for the sake of leadership, Rohit should’ve played till the England series, and if he’d performed, he could’ve carried on and given some more leadership.”

With the new era taking shape under coach Gautam Gambhir, and the selectors tasked with choosing the next captain, all eyes will be on who steps up to steer Indian Test cricket forward.

