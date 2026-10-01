Rohit Sharma’s Viral Celebration Explained? India Star Responds After Century and 12,000 ODI Runs

India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma roared back to form during the second ODI between India and the West Indies. The veteran opening batter not only reached the milestone of 12,000 runs in the format but also scored a century and celebrated in a unique manner. While completing the single that took him to the three-figure mark, Rohit seemed to do high knees. In the post-match ceremony, as India chased down 406 runs, the former captain was asked about the celebration but kept his cards close to his chest.

IND vs WI: What Was the Meaning Behind Rohit Sharma’s Celebration?

While Rohit Sharma did not reveal the meaning behind his unique celebration, one can deduce the meaning behind it thanks to the recent events. In recent times, the former Indian skipper has been criticised for poor fitness and getting older, with questions being raised about his possible participation in the ODI World Cup next year.

Reportedly, the outgoing chief selector, Ajit Agarkar, had conveyed the message to the veteran batter during India’s tour of England that the team would move on from him. However, a century in the third ODI at Lord’s meant Rohit got a longer rope, and the whole episode ended with Agarkar not being given an extension till the World Cup next year. A century against the West Indies, gave Rohit a platform to showcase his fitness and hunger for runs.

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: Shubman Gill Leads the Show With Double Hundred

West Indies were subjected to a brutal batting onslaught from India, as Shubman Gill’s double century and Rohit Sharma’s fluent hundred powered the hosts to their highest successful run chase in ODI history.

India chased down 406 against the West Indies in the second ODI in Guwahati on Wednesday in just 43.3 overs, becoming only the second team after South Africa to successfully chase a 400-plus target in ODI cricket.

India won the match by 8 wickets. With this win, India also sealed the three-match ODI series.

It was only the second time in ODI history that a team had hunted down a target of 400 or more, following South Africa’s famous 438-run chase against Australia in 2006.

Gill, a player who is not just India’s captain but the No. 1 ODI batter now, led the show. He slammed a brilliant 223 runs off 133 balls, laced with 26 fours and 8 sixes. Former Indian skipper Rohit Sharma also smashed a fluent hundred, slamming 101 runs off 75 balls, including 10 fours and 6 sixes.

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