Roman Reigns Asks Jey Uso To Be His Teammate At SummerSlam, What Happens Next?

Jey Uso has decided to roll the dice. After a day of back-and-forth chatter following Raw, he’s in. Jey will stand beside the Tribal Chief at SummerSlam 2025 for a tag showdown that suddenly feels loaded with history, risk, and a little family tension.

Roman Reigns SummerSlam Tag Plan

Roman Reigns pitched the idea less than 24 hours after Raw, lining up a tag match against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. “You gotta do it at the big PLEs. You gotta do it at the SummerSlams, at the Royal Rumbles, at the Manias. That’s how I’ve made my career,” Reigns said.

He pushed harder, asking Jey for one more run together. “If Main Event Jey Uso, the yeet man himself, would trust me one last time… I say we take on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at SummerSlam with the dumbass in their corner… You ain’t got much time. I’m gonna need some answers,” he added.

Roman Reigns & Jey Uso Official Decision

Now that the answer is yes, Roman Reigns and Jey Uso are waiting on WWE to stamp it. The match should be made official shortly for the biggest party of the Summer, putting family unity—or something like it—back on the card.

This will mark the first premium live event outing as a team for Breakker and Bronson. Paul Heyman is expected to walk them down, which is never a neutral sign when Roman Reigns business is involved.

Roman Reigns Match Card Ripple Effect

Seth Rollins is nursing a knee issue and probably won’t wander out for this one. Still, the looming Money in the Bank briefcase sits over the weekend, and Roman Reigns being in tag action could shift how and when cash‑in chaos happens.

If Roman Reigns opens a night—whether Night 1 or Night 2—it keeps the tag bout away from headline pressure. That slotting frees up the marquee spots for the title fights everyone’s watching.

Roman Reigns In The SummerSlam Picture Again

CM Punk seems headed toward Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship in the first night’s main event. Over on Night 2, John Cena vs Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship is tracking as the closer.

This will be Roman Reigns’ first SummerSlam match since 2023. He stepped away after WrestleMania 41, then resurfaced dramatically during the Cody Rhodes vs Solo Sikoa clash at SummerSlam 2024 to remind everyone the island of relevancy never really empties.

SummerSlam 2025 now has layers: family trust, rising monsters in Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, a crafty Paul Heyman presence, and Roman Reigns stepping back into prime Summer spotlight with Jey Uso at his side—at least for one night.

ALSO READ: The Rock vs John Cena Again? 17-Time World Champion Weighs In on Possibility