When Romelu Lukaku was asked whether he would like a move away from the club and he instantly replied, “Why not? I hope it happens” and all hell has broken lose ever since. Former Manchester United defender Pallister has slammed the 25-year-old striker for showing disrespect to his current employers by reiterating his desire to leave the club.

Manchester United are officially in crisis and it seems like nothing that is happening at Old Trafford is falling in the right place. From coach Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba’s feud to the sharply declining collective form of the club, Alexis Sanchez being the highlight of it, there is evident trouble in Sir Alex Ferguson’s paradise. Now, it is striker Romelu Lukaku who has come under fire for expressing desire to leave the club in near future.

Earlier this week, the towering Belgian was asked whether he would like a move away from the club and he instantly replied, “Why not? I hope it happens” and all hell has broken lose ever since. Former Manchester United defender Pallister has slammed the 25-year-old striker for showing disrespect to his current employers by reiterating his desire to leave the club.

Pallister said it’s disrespectful at times if you start mentioning other clubs you are at and if it’s in your mind, there’s no problem with that but to put it in print, it’s a problem, added Pallister. “At a time when a club is under real pressure to have their leading goal-scorer say he’d like to move abroad – if that’s what he has done – is not the ideal scenario,” said the ex-United defender slamming Romelu Lukaku.

Earlier, legendary Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes questioned the quality that Lukaku brings to the table for the Premier League giants and said that Manchester United can never win silverware with him leading their attack. Scholes said that the former Everton striker’s play outside the box is not good enough as he does not work hard enough.

Romelu Lukaku has found the net just 4 times in 7 appearances so far in Premier League 2018-19 season for Manchester United as the Red Devils find themselves at the 8th spot in the league table.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More