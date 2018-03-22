Brazilian legend Ronaldinho has ventured into the world of politics after bidding adieu to football in 2018 due to persisting fitness issues. The former Barcelona man has joined hands with Brazilian Republican Party (PBR), which is managed by evangelical Universal Church of the Kingdom of God.

Legendary Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho has moved to the pastures new ever since announcing his retirement from the beautiful game earlier in 2018. In a big announcement on Tuesday, the 38-year-old joined Brazilian Republican Party (PBR) beginning his new venture in the world of politics. Ronaldinho’s latest move was confirmed after PRB shared a post on Instagram where the retired footballer was seen with other leaders of the political party.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Ronaldinho took on a number of questions from the reporters. He expressed his delight at joining politics and discussed all the better things he looks forward to bring to the local people. “I’m glad to be able to participate in a project that aims to improve our country and bringing modernity, happiness and health to all Brazilian people,” said the former Barcelona attacker.

The PRB is one of the most prominent political parties of Brazil as it is managed by evangelical Universal Church of the Kingdom of God. The church is also one of the most influential religious institutions in the country and is headed by Marcelo Crivella, who also happens to be the elected mayor of Rio de Janeiro. Brazilian Republican Party has 21 representatives in Brazil’s lower house of Congress and one senator.

Ronaldinho exploded at the bigger stage with Gremio after scoring a string of crucial goals for the Brazilian outfit at the age of 18. He caught the eye of Paris Saint-Germain, which roped him in 2001 and after spending two years at the French club, he moved to Barcelona, where he played his best football. He spent his subsequent playing years at AC Milan and a host of Brazilian clubs before hanging his boots in 2018.

