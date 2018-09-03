It has been reported that the talks of the takeover was in motion since May 2018 but had hit a snag because Ronaldo was looking for Real Valladolid to gain promotion to the first division of the Spanish league. In June, Valladolid was promoted to La Liga and the talks restarted again at full swing.

Legendary Brazilian Ronaldo has become the majority stakeholder and primary owner of Real Valladolid after purchasing 51% share of the La Liga club. The 42-year-old was presented at a ceremony on Monday by the club’s current majority owner and president Carlos Suarez and city mayor Oscar Puente. As per reports, the former Real Madrid forward shelled out €30 million to make the high-profile acquisition.

It has been reported that the talks of the takeover was in motion since May 2018 but had hit a snag because Ronaldo was looking for the club to gain promotion to the first division of the Spanish league. In June, Real Valladolid was promoted to La Liga and the talks restarted again at full swing.

Club president Carlos Suarez reiterated that he had several interesting offers from investors in China and South America to purchase the club but he warded off their interest and gave his final nod to Ronaldo. Real Valladolid is in a debt of €25 million, reportedly.

However, despite now owning the majority share in the club, Ronaldo has agreed to let Carlos Suarez continue as the president of the club and he himself will assume the role of President of the Board of Directors.

While speaking at the ceremony announcing Ronaldo as the new majority owner of the club, Carlos Suarez said, “Ronaldo’s arrival puts Real Valladolid on the map and will allow the club to have a bit of quality. I welcome him to his home.”

City mayor Oscar Puente opined, “Ronaldo is a sports world icon and the operation seems interesting. Along with Michael Jordan, he is the only person who has a lifetime contract with Nike. It would bring a lot of value to Valladolid.”

An upbeat-looking Ronaldo promised the fans that he wants to build the best team possible to compete and asked the board and fans to trust him for this new adventure. “Together, I’m convinced that it will be very difficult to beat us. I want everyone to help build this club and I invite the fans to take part in this project. Give us ideas, opinions, criticisms and hopes. I want you to be a part of the present and future of Real Valladolid,” the former Ballon d’Or winner added.

