Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Sports»
  • Ronaldo Shines As Al Nassr Secures 2-0 Win Over Al Wehda After Delayed Kick-Off

Ronaldo Shines As Al Nassr Secures 2-0 Win Over Al Wehda After Delayed Kick-Off

As the game neared its conclusion, Ronaldo remained in the spotlight. During stoppage time, he won a free-kick, which struck Al Wehda’s Juninho Bacuna on the arm inside the penalty box.

Ronaldo Shines As Al Nassr Secures 2-0 Win Over Al Wehda After Delayed Kick-Off

Cristiano Ronaldo


Cristiano Ronaldo once again proved his worth as he led Al Nassr to a convincing 2-0 victory over Al Wehda in a Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match at the King Abdul Aziz Stadium in Mecca. The match, originally scheduled to begin on time, faced an unexpected one-hour delay due to technical issues with Al Nassr’s team bus. However, once the game got underway, the visitors showcased their dominance, with Ronaldo playing a pivotal role in securing the three points.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The first half was largely uneventful, with both teams struggling to create clear-cut chances. The goalkeepers had little to do as both sides failed to display attacking intent. Despite the lack of action, Al Nassr showed signs of control, patiently waiting for their breakthrough moment.

That moment arrived just three minutes into the second half when second-half substitute Angelo delivered an inch-perfect cross to Ronaldo at the far post. The Portuguese superstar made no mistake, directing a precise header into the net to score his 17th league goal of the season, giving Al Nassr a crucial lead.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Following the goal, Al Wehda responded with urgency, making several attacking advances into the opposition’s half. Striker Morad Mohammed Abdullah Khodari had a golden opportunity to equalize just before the hour mark but failed to convert. Another chance came when Youssef Amyn’s cross found Craig Goodwin’s run at the far post, but Al Nassr’s Al Fatil made a crucial interception to deny the hosts an equalizer.

As the game neared its conclusion, Ronaldo remained in the spotlight. During stoppage time, he won a free-kick, which struck Al Wehda’s Juninho Bacuna on the arm inside the penalty box. After a VAR review, the referee awarded Al Nassr a penalty, deeming Bacuna’s arm to be in an unnatural position. In an unexpected move, Ronaldo allowed Sadio Mane to take the spot-kick. The Senegalese forward made no mistake, confidently converting the penalty to seal a 2-0 victory for Al Nassr.

With this win, Al Nassr climbed to third place in the Saudi Pro League table with 47 points from 22 matches, strengthening their push for the title. Ronaldo’s leadership and goal-scoring prowess continue to be instrumental in Al Nassr’s campaign, making them strong contenders in the league.

ALSO READ: Delhi Capitals Storm To Victory, Take Lead In WPL 2025

Filed under

Al Nassr cristiano ronaldo

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC Direction Mandating Govt Officials To Use Public Hospitals

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC Direction Mandating Govt Officials To Use Public Hospitals

Seconds from Disaster: Southwest Jet Dodges Private Plane on Runway

Seconds from Disaster: Southwest Jet Dodges Private Plane on Runway

Why Is Shashi Tharoor Named ‘Shashi’? Congress MP Reveals Unique Connection To Lord Shiva

Why Is Shashi Tharoor Named ‘Shashi’? Congress MP Reveals Unique Connection To Lord Shiva

Shah Rukh Khan To Move Out Of Mannat! Shifts To ₹24 Lakh/Month Luxury Flat—Here’s Why

Shah Rukh Khan To Move Out Of Mannat! Shifts To ₹24 Lakh/Month Luxury Flat—Here’s Why

iQOO Neo 10R Price Leaked: 144Hz OLED, 6,400mAh Battery—Best Budget Flagship Deal?

iQOO Neo 10R Price Leaked: 144Hz OLED, 6,400mAh Battery—Best Budget Flagship Deal?

Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan To Move Out Of Mannat! Shifts To ₹24 Lakh/Month Luxury Flat—Here’s Why

Shah Rukh Khan To Move Out Of Mannat! Shifts To ₹24 Lakh/Month Luxury Flat—Here’s Why

Missed ‘Kudumbasthan’ In Theaters? Manikandan’s Film Hits OTT This Week – Where And When To Watch!

Missed ‘Kudumbasthan’ In Theaters? Manikandan’s Film Hits OTT This Week – Where And When To

Kabir Singh Actor Was Rejected By Big Production House, Says Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Kabir Singh Actor Was Rejected By Big Production House, Says Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Prabhu Deva Introduces Son Rishii Ragvendar Deva In Power-Packed Dance Debut, ‘Like Father, Like Son’

Prabhu Deva Introduces Son Rishii Ragvendar Deva In Power-Packed Dance Debut, ‘Like Father, Like Son’

Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal Introduces Abhimanyu Singh As Balraj In L2: Empuraan Ahead Of March 27 Release

Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal Introduces Abhimanyu Singh As Balraj In L2: Empuraan Ahead Of March 27

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine