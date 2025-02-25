Ronaldo Shines As Al Nassr Secures 2-0 Win Over Al Wehda After Delayed Kick-Off

As the game neared its conclusion, Ronaldo remained in the spotlight. During stoppage time, he won a free-kick, which struck Al Wehda’s Juninho Bacuna on the arm inside the penalty box.

Cristiano Ronaldo once again proved his worth as he led Al Nassr to a convincing 2-0 victory over Al Wehda in a Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match at the King Abdul Aziz Stadium in Mecca. The match, originally scheduled to begin on time, faced an unexpected one-hour delay due to technical issues with Al Nassr’s team bus. However, once the game got underway, the visitors showcased their dominance, with Ronaldo playing a pivotal role in securing the three points.

The first half was largely uneventful, with both teams struggling to create clear-cut chances. The goalkeepers had little to do as both sides failed to display attacking intent. Despite the lack of action, Al Nassr showed signs of control, patiently waiting for their breakthrough moment.

That moment arrived just three minutes into the second half when second-half substitute Angelo delivered an inch-perfect cross to Ronaldo at the far post. The Portuguese superstar made no mistake, directing a precise header into the net to score his 17th league goal of the season, giving Al Nassr a crucial lead.

Cristiano Ronaldo won a penalty when his free kick hit the arm of a defender. Ronaldo, who is Al Nassr’s usual penalty taker allowed Sadio Mane who has been scoreless in nine straight matches to take the last kick of the game instead of securing his own brace 💛 pic.twitter.com/GYniLy5DmC — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 25, 2025

Following the goal, Al Wehda responded with urgency, making several attacking advances into the opposition’s half. Striker Morad Mohammed Abdullah Khodari had a golden opportunity to equalize just before the hour mark but failed to convert. Another chance came when Youssef Amyn’s cross found Craig Goodwin’s run at the far post, but Al Nassr’s Al Fatil made a crucial interception to deny the hosts an equalizer.

🚨✨ Cristiano Ronaldo scores for Al Nassr again tonight and makes it 925 career goals. 17 league goals. 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/hPs0aUfhOa — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 25, 2025

As the game neared its conclusion, Ronaldo remained in the spotlight. During stoppage time, he won a free-kick, which struck Al Wehda’s Juninho Bacuna on the arm inside the penalty box. After a VAR review, the referee awarded Al Nassr a penalty, deeming Bacuna’s arm to be in an unnatural position. In an unexpected move, Ronaldo allowed Sadio Mane to take the spot-kick. The Senegalese forward made no mistake, confidently converting the penalty to seal a 2-0 victory for Al Nassr.

With this win, Al Nassr climbed to third place in the Saudi Pro League table with 47 points from 22 matches, strengthening their push for the title. Ronaldo’s leadership and goal-scoring prowess continue to be instrumental in Al Nassr’s campaign, making them strong contenders in the league.

