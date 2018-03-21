Brazilian legend Ronaldo revealed that his iconic hairdo of 2002 Korea-Japan football World Cup was made to masquerade his leg injury. The former Real Madrid and AC Milan star was instrumental in the 2002 World Cup winning team of Brazil. Sharing his experience when he revealed his hairdo with the rest of the Brazilian teammates, Ronaldo was relieved to see the media only concentrating about his hairstyle than his injury.

Revealing something which will surely come as blast from the past for many football fanatics, Brazilian legend Ronaldo revealed that his iconic hairdo of 2002 Korea-Japan football World Cup was made to masquerade his leg injury. Ronaldo, who is currently second in FIFA World Cup’s all-time scorer’s list after German great Miroslav Klose admitted that he resorted to that famous hairdo so that media can forget about his injury. The former Real Madrid and AC Milan star was instrumental in the 2002 World Cup winning team of Brazil. Ronaldo inspired the Selecao to record-setting fifth FIFA World Cup title in South Korea and Japan 16 years ago.

Ronaldo’s unique hairstyle was undoubtedly the highlight of football’s biggest spectacle in 2002. While announcing Real Madrid’s ‘World of Football Experience’ in the city of Melbourne, Ronaldo confessed that he carried an injury in his leg at the 2002 FIFA World Cup. Speaking at the Real Madrid event which is scheduled to get kick-started later in June, Ronaldo said that he had an injury and media was right behind it. Sharing his experience when he revealed his hairdo with the rest of the Brazilian teammates, Ronaldo was relieved to see the media only concentrating about his hairstyle than his injury.

“I decided to cut my hair and leave the small thing there. I come to training and everybody saw me with bad hair,” Ronaldo was quoted as saying. “Everybody was talking about the hair and forgot about the injury. I could stay more calm and relaxed and focused on my training,” he added. Showing a glimpse of regret about the famous hairstyle, Ronaldo asserted that he’s not proud about the hair because it was strange for him as well. “I’m not proud about the hair itself because it was pretty strange. But it was a good way to change the subject,” Ronaldo said in a statement. Ronaldo was graced with the man of the match award for his brace against Germany in the 2002 FIFA World Cup Final.

