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Home > Sports News > Roshibina Devi Creates History at Asian Games 2026, Wins Record Third Consecutive Wushu Medal

Roshibina Devi Creates History at Asian Games 2026, Wins Record Third Consecutive Wushu Medal

Roshibina Devi created history at the Asian Games 2026 by winning her third consecutive Wushu medal, securing silver in the women’s sanda 60kg event. The Indian star lost 0-5 to China’s Zhang Xiaoyu in the final.

Roshibina Devi won her third back-to-back Asian Games medal. Image Credit: X/@SAIMedia
Roshibina Devi won her third back-to-back Asian Games medal. Image Credit: X/@SAIMedia

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-09-24 07:07 IST

Asian Games 2026: After losing to China’s Zhang Xiaoyu in the women’s sanda 60 kg final at Aichi-Nagoya on Thursday, Indian wushu athlete Roshibina Devi won her second straight silver medal at the Asian Games. The Chinese opponent won the match 2-0 when Roshibina, another silver medalist from the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, lost both of her rounds by a score of 0-5.

Roshibina Devi Creates History at Asian Games 2026

Having already won a 2018 Asian Games bronze, Roshibina becomes the first Indian woman to win three back-to-back medals in Wushu at the Asian Games.

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Roshibina enjoyed an impressive run in Japan, which included beating 2023 world champion, Nguyen Thi Thu Thuy of Vietnam.

On Wednesday, Roshibina defeated Indonesia’s Thania Kusumaningtyas 2-0 in the semi-final to secure her place in the title clash.

This is India’s 14th medal at the ongoing event, having already won a gold, adding the sixth silver to the tally. India has also won seven bronze medals so far. 

Satnam Singh And Salman Khan Win Bronze

Earlier, the pairing of Satnam Singh and Salman Khan secured a bronze medal in the men’s double sculls final on Thursday. 

The duo clocked a time of 6:13.25, just 3.48 seconds short of China’s gold medalists Yi Xudi / Nie Yide and 2.76 seconds behind the silver medalists Mekhrojbek Mamatkulov / Pavel Sorin. 

Satnam-Salman maintained the second position at 500m, 1000m and 1500m but fell away towards the end. At one point, they were just half a second behind the Chinese pair. 

In men’s singles sculls competitions, Balraj Panwar missed out on a medal, finishing fourth. Balraj managed to stay second at 500m, 1000m and 1500m marks, but later found himself outdone by Shakhboz Kholmurzaev of Uzbekistan and Tatsuya Sakurama of Japan during the final 500 m stretch, and he lost the medal. 

Balraj maintained a five-second lead over Sakurama ahead of the final stretch but finished eight seconds short of him, clocking timings of 6:54.80, 15 seconds behind the gold medalist Zhiwei Deng of China.

Also Read: Asian Games 2026: Satnam Singh-Salman Khan Win Rowing Bronze as India Clinch 13th Medal

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Roshibina Devi Creates History at Asian Games 2026, Wins Record Third Consecutive Wushu Medal

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Roshibina Devi Creates History at Asian Games 2026, Wins Record Third Consecutive Wushu Medal

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Roshibina Devi Creates History at Asian Games 2026, Wins Record Third Consecutive Wushu Medal

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Roshibina Devi Creates History at Asian Games 2026, Wins Record Third Consecutive Wushu Medal
Roshibina Devi Creates History at Asian Games 2026, Wins Record Third Consecutive Wushu Medal
Roshibina Devi Creates History at Asian Games 2026, Wins Record Third Consecutive Wushu Medal
Roshibina Devi Creates History at Asian Games 2026, Wins Record Third Consecutive Wushu Medal
Roshibina Devi Creates History at Asian Games 2026, Wins Record Third Consecutive Wushu Medal

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