Rotterdam Dockers vs Amsterdam Flames, ETPL 2026: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming And All You Need To Know

Rotterdam Dockers vs Amsterdam Flames, ETPL 2026: Among a host of T20 leagues, a new tournament is all set to take shape as the first edition of the European T20 Premier League (ETPL) kickstarts on August 26, Wednesday. The likes of Steve Waugh, Abhishek Bachchan, Faf du Plessis, Heinrich Klaasen and Glenn Maxwell are the owners of six franchises, namely Amsterdam Flames, Belfast Wolves, Dublin Guardians, Edinburg Castle Rockers, Glasgow Comic and Rotterdam Dockers. The likes of Du Plessis, Klaasen, Maxwell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane Steve Smith, Lungi Ngidi, Michael Bracewell and many more are some of the star-studded names in the tournament.

Rotterdam Dockers vs Amsterdam Flames, ETPL 2026 Preview

The tournament will get underway with the Rotterdam Dockers taking on Amsterdam Flames at the Voorburg Cricket Club Ground in the Netherlands. The Flames were dealt with a body blow after Mitchell Marsh pulled out of the tournament to focus on international duty, with Scott Edwards named captain. With Marsh out, Ajinkya Rahane could open the innings with Smith. The likes of Tim David, Yuvraj Samra, Max O’Dowd, Curtis Campher and Michael Bracewell should make up their batting unit. The bowling also has some promising names like Bas de Leede, David Payne, Aryan Dutt and Richard Gleeson.

Meanwhile, veteran South African Faf du Plessis will lead the Rotterdam Dockers and have some promising batters, if not world beaters like Ben McDermott, Shubham Ranjane, Ben Manenti, Heinrich Klaasen and David Wiese. The Dockers’ bowling unit consist of Jai Moondra, Logan Van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Sandeep Lamichhane and Anrich Nortje.

Rotterdam Dockers vs Amsterdam Flames, ETPL 2026 Squads

Rotterdam Dockers Squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Benjamin McDermott, Shubham Ranjane, Ben Manenti, Saqib Zulfiqar, Vikramjit Singh, Jasper Davidson, Ryan Klein, Michael Levitt, Jai Moondra, Logan Van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Sandeep Lamichhane, David Wiese, Aneurin Donald, Anrich Nortjé, Heinrich Klaasen.

Amsterdam Flames Squad: Ajinkya Rahane, Yuvraj Samra, Ali Hasan, Maxwell O’Dowd, Jordan Neill, Aryan Dutt, Tim Pringle, Kyle Klein, Curtis Campher, Steve Smith, Michael Bracewell, Richard Gleeson, Scott Edwards (c), Bas de Leede, Tim David, David Payne.

Where to watch Rotterdam Dockers vs Amsterdam Flames ETPL 2026 Match 1 in India?

Fans in India can catch the television telecast of the match on Star Sports, while the live streaming of the same will be available on Jio Hotstar App and website. The match gets underway at 18:45 PM IST.