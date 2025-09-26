LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Round 2 of JK Tyre Racing featuring Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup & Novice Cup to kick-start this weekend in Coimbatore

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 26, 2025 14:30:07 IST

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 26 (ANI): Round 2 of the JK Tyre Racing season 2025 is set to take place at the iconic Kari Motor Speedway on September 27-28 in Coimbatore.

Over the course of two days, drivers and riders will compete in the JK Tyre Novice Cup, the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup, and the opening round of the much-awaited single-make Levitas Cup, as per a release from JK Tyre.

Carrying forward its legacy of promoting racing for 28 years, the company’s flagship event continues to shape the country’s motorsport future by providing aspiring and professional racers with a platform to chase glory. With strong pan-India participation and a competitive grid across all three categories, the penultimate round is expected to provide fans with thrilling trackside drama.

Making its season debut in this round, the single-make JK Tyre Levitas Cup introduces a grid of identically prepared Maruti Suzuki Ignis race cars with 14 drivers. The category features a mix of rookie racers and gentleman drivers, adding an extra layer of excitement on track as newcomers get the chance to learn from seasoned competitors.

Additionally, it will give fans the thrill of watching an entirely level playing field where talent will take centre stage. The Ignis in its stock form is powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that makes 82bhp of power, but significant performance enhancements have been made to the race cars, such as a standalone ECU, a cold air intake and a free flow exhaust system.

The Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup presented by JK Tyre, with its signature Pro-Am format, promises fireworks on the GT-R650S. In the Professional class, Bengaluru’s Anish Shetty stormed Round 1 to lead with 30 points, while Mumbai’s Kayan Patel (19) and defending champion Navaneeth Kumar from Pondicherry (12) are chasing hard after close finishes. In the Amateur class, Pondicherry’s Bryan Nicholas holds a flawless 36 points, but Johring Warisa (27) and Saran Kumar (19) are closing in fast, setting the stage for an electrifying title battle.

In the JK Tyre Novice Cup, India’s entry-level single-seater series featuring 1300cc Suzuki Swift engines, Bengaluru’s teenage sensation Bhuvan Bonu of Team MSport stamped his authority in the opening round with a blistering drive that saw him finish comfortably ahead of the pack with 30 points. But the fight is far from over.

Prathik Ashok of Bengaluru, just 17 points adrift, and Navi Mumbai’s Ojas Surve (15 points), both racing for Team DTS Racing, stayed within striking distance, crossing the line mere seconds behind. With the gaps closing, the fight for the title is set to get even more intense this weekend.

As championship battles intensify, Round 2 on September 27-28 promises another weekend of close finishes and fresh twists across all categories. From rising teenage stars in the Novice Cup to seasoned campaigners and ambitious amateurs in the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup, and the debut of the Levitas Cup, shaping the next generation of touring car racers, fans can look forward to a weekend of pure motorsport adrenaline. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: coimbatorejk-tyre-racingkari-motor-speedwayMotorsportracing-event

QUICK LINKS