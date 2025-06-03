Royal Challengers Bangalore Win IPL 2025: Who Are The Players?

In a night filled with drama, pressure, and emotion, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) finally lifted their first Indian Premier League (IPL) title after 18 long years.

In a night filled with drama, pressure, and emotion, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) finally lifted their first Indian Premier League (IPL) title after 18 long years. The team edged out Punjab Kings (PBKS) by just 6 runs in a tense final at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. It was a nail-biting finish to a long and emotional journey for a franchise that has come close so many times before.

Punjab Kings Collapse in a Tense Chase

Chasing 191 to win, Punjab Kings crumbled under the scoreboard pressure and the relentless attack from RCB’s bowlers. While there were some flashes of fight from Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, and Josh Inglis, it wasn’t enough. Shashank Singh tried to carry the innings on his shoulders with a lone effort, but with wickets falling around him, the pressure proved too much.

RCB’s bowlers kept things tight and picked up wickets at crucial moments. The Kings never really got the momentum they needed, especially in the last five overs when the required run rate was rising fast.

RCB Set a Competitive Total Despite Early Setbacks

RCB were sent in to bat first after PBKS won the toss. They had a shaky start, losing Phil Salt for 16 when the score was just 18. But Mayank Agarwal (24) and Virat Kohli (43) steadied the innings with a solid stand.

Yuzvendra Chahal made an immediate impact for Punjab, removing Agarwal in his very first over. After that, RCB captain Rajat Patidar (26) joined Kohli, and together they built a 40-run partnership. At the halfway stage, RCB were looking strong at 87 for 2.

But things got tricky again when Kohli departed with the score at 131. That’s when Liam Livingstone (25) and Jitesh Sharma (24) stepped up, putting together a fast-paced 36-run stand in just 2 overs that gave the innings a much-needed push.

Towards the end, Romario Shepherd added a quick 17 off just 9 balls. However, Punjab’s Arshdeep Singh bowled a brilliant spell, taking 3 wickets and making sure RCB didn’t cross the 200 mark. The final score: 190/9.

A Look at the RCB Playing XI: The Title-Winning Heroes

Here’s the full list of players who featured in RCB’s first-ever IPL title win:

Phil Salt – Gave a brief but attacking start at the top

Virat Kohli – Top-scored with 43 and anchored the innings beautifully

Mayank Agarwal – Important 24-run knock early on

Rajat Patidar (capt) – Played a captain’s role with a calm 26

Liam Livingstone – Explosive cameo that brought momentum

Jitesh Sharma (wk) – Matched Livingstone’s energy with 24 vital runs

Romario Shepherd – Big hits at the death with 17 off 9

Krunal Pandya – Delivered a crucial spell in the middle overs

Bhuvneshwar Kumar – Experienced campaigner, controlled the pace

Yash Dayal – Kept things tight during the death

Josh Hazlewood – Brought in experience and pace in the powerplay

Impact Bench: Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar, Manoj Bhandage, Tim Seifert, Swapnil Singh

Punjab Kings XI: Players Who Fought in the Final

Punjab had a strong lineup on paper, but things didn’t go their way in the final. Here’s who featured for them:

Priyansh Arya – Showed some spark at the top

Shreyas Iyer (capt) – Led the side but couldn’t repeat his heroics from the Eliminator

Josh Inglis (wk) – Played a handy knock but couldn’t convert it

Nehal Wadhera – Failed to make an impact

Shashank Singh – Lone warrior with the bat

Marcus Stoinis – Couldn’t deliver with bat or ball

Vijaykumar Vyshak – Held the middle overs

Azmatullah Omarzai – Played a supporting role

Kyle Jamieson – Didn’t get going in the final

Arshdeep Singh – Punjab’s standout bowler with 3 wickets

Yuzvendra Chahal – Took an early wicket but was expensive

Impact Bench: Prabhsimran Singh, Xavier Bartlett, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Pravid Dubey

A Night to Remember

It was a truly unforgettable night for RCB and their fans. After 18 years of heartbreaks, near-misses, and playoff exits, the team finally brought home the trophy. There were emotional scenes at the end — Virat Kohli was visibly teary-eyed, and players hugged each other in disbelief.

RCB have had some of the biggest names in world cricket over the years but never managed to go all the way — until now. This win wasn’t just about talent, but resilience, teamwork, and belief.

RCB fans can finally say it loud and proud — “Ee Sala Cup Namde” is no longer just a chant. It’s history.

