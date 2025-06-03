Royal Challengers Bangalore Wins IPL 2025: These Are the Highest Paid Players On The Team

After years of near-misses and heartbreak, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) finally clinched their first-ever IPL title in 2025. But their historic win wasn’t just about performance — it was also the result of careful planning and some major financial moves during the IPL 2025 mega auction.

After years of near-misses and heartbreak, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) finally clinched their first-ever IPL title in 2025.

After years of near-misses and heartbreak, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) finally clinched their first-ever IPL title in 2025. But their historic win wasn’t just about performance — it was also the result of careful planning and some major financial moves during the IPL 2025 mega auction. RCB went all-in on both proven international stars and promising Indian players, building a squad that was both balanced and bold.

The team’s aggressive auction strategy focused especially on strengthening the pace attack and middle-order firepower, and it clearly worked.

Josh Hazlewood: RCB’s Most Expensive Buy

Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood was RCB’s biggest investment this season. He was bought for a whopping Rs 12.50 crore, making him the costliest player in the squad. Hazlewood is known for his precision and calm under pressure — qualities that proved crucial in the final stages of the tournament. He led the pace attack, supported by retained Indian left-arm pacer Yash Dayal.

Power-Hitters and Keepers: Salt and Jitesh Join the Lineup

In their effort to boost the middle order, RCB spent big on two wicketkeeper-batters. Phil Salt from England was brought in for Rs 11.50 crore, while Indian rising star Jitesh Sharma cost the team Rs 11 crore. Both were key to providing the team with explosive batting options and backup keeping duties.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Veteran Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar Adds Experience

RCB added another key piece to their bowling puzzle by picking up Bhuvneshwar Kumar for Rs 10.75 crore. Known for his swing and ability to bowl at the death, Bhuvneshwar brought balance to the team with his calm presence and rich IPL experience.

All-Round Options: Livingstone and Krunal Bring Versatility

English all-rounder Liam Livingstone was picked up for Rs 8.75 crore, adding serious power and part-time spin to the squad. Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya also made the list with a Rs 5.75 crore price tag, providing both batting depth and left-arm spin.

RCB didn’t just focus on big names. They also bet on uncapped players like Rasikh Dar, who cost Rs 6 crore, and Suyash Sharma, bought for Rs 2.60 crore. These youngsters were seen as long-term investments, offering potential game-changing performances and squad depth.

Complete List: RCB Players Bought in the IPL 2025 Auction

Here’s a detailed breakdown of who RCB brought in and how much they spent:

Sr. No. Player Base Price Final Bid Status 1 Josh Hazlewood Rs 2 cr Rs 12.50 cr Capped 2 Phil Salt Rs 2 cr Rs 11.50 cr Capped 3 Jitesh Sharma Rs 1 cr Rs 11 cr Capped 4 Bhuvneshwar Kumar Rs 2 cr Rs 10.75 cr Capped 5 Liam Livingstone Rs 2 cr Rs 8.75 cr Capped 6 Rasikh Dar Rs 30 lakh Rs 6 cr Uncapped 7 Krunal Pandya Rs 2 cr Rs 5.75 cr Capped 8 Suyash Sharma Rs 30 lakh Rs 2.60 cr Uncapped 9 Devdutt Padikkal Rs 2 cr Rs 2 cr Capped 10 Nuwan Thushara Rs 75 lakh Rs 1.60 cr Capped 11 Romario Shepherd Rs 1.5 cr Rs 1.5 cr Capped 12 Lungisani Ngidi Rs 1 cr Rs 1 cr Capped 13 Swapnil Singh Rs 30 lakh Rs 50 lakh Uncapped 14 Abhinandan Singh Rs 30 lakh Rs 30 lakh Uncapped 15 Swastik Chhikara Rs 30 lakh Rs 30 lakh Uncapped 16 Manoj Bhandage Rs 30 lakh Rs 30 lakh Uncapped 17 Jacob Bethel Rs 1.25 cr Rs 2.60 cr Capped 18 Tim David Rs 2 cr Rs 3 cr Capped 19 Mohit Rathee Rs 30 lakh Rs 30 lakh Uncapped

The Core That Stayed: Key Retentions Ahead of Auction

Before the auction even began, RCB made sure to hold on to some of their most valuable players. Leading the list was Virat Kohli, retained for Rs 21 crore — a clear sign of his continued importance to the franchise.

They also retained top-order batter Rajat Patidar for Rs 11 crore, and fast bowler Yash Dayal for Rs 5 crore, giving the squad a strong core to build around.

Retention Player Name Salary (INR) 1 Virat Kohli Rs 21 crore 2 Rajat Patidar Rs 11 crore 3 Yash Dayal Rs 5 crore

A Winning Mix of Stars and Strategy

RCB’s approach to the 2025 season was bold, expensive, and carefully planned. They balanced international firepower with reliable Indian experience while also investing in the future with a handful of uncapped youngsters. And now, with the trophy in hand, their choices look spot on.

This IPL victory wasn’t just about lifting a cup — it was about finally turning all the years of heartbreak into a moment of glory. And behind it all were players whose talent, price tags, and passion made the dream possible.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 Final Controversy: Sunil Gavaskar Slams Umpires For Ignoring Virat Kohli’s ‘Dangerous’ Act