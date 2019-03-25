RR vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2019 Dream 11 prediction: The IPL’s first champions will lock horns against Kings XI Punjab. The interesting fact about the match is Steve Smith who is making his comeback in the IPL after missing last season. Now Smith will give his best for his team.

RR vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2019 Dream 11 prediction: Rajasthan Royals is all set to lock horns against Kings XI Punjab at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. this will be the fourth match in the ongoing Vivo IPL 2019. The match will start at 8 pm tonight and the coin will be tossed 30 minutes before the play. Both the team having international players like Chris Gayle, KL Rahul, Steve Smith, Jos Buttler and others. The national players like Mandeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Rahul Tripathi and others.

The match will more interesting as Rajasthan Royals batting sensation Steve Smith who is making his comeback in the IPL after missing last season can become the player of the match. Both the team have played five matches in the Jaipur. Kings XI Punjab had lost all the matches against Rajasthan Royal in the IPL season.

How to play Dream 11?

Dream 11 is an online gaming app through which cricket lovers can win and get a lot of money.

Step 1: The contestant has to select 11 players of his choice and make a dream team.

Step 2: Name captain and vice-captain of your choice.

Step 3: Save the team.

Step 4: Select the contest you want to participate in.

Step 5: Pay the entry fees and you will get a confirmation about the entry.

Dream 11 prediction: Chris Gayle can lead the team Kings XI Punjab and can score big hits in the match against Rajasthan Royals. Last month, Gayle had smashed 424 runs, including two centuries, from four matches against England in the ODI series at home. The last performance will help the Gayle to power more runs. Meanwhile, KL Rahul will also get a good start in the match as he will open the bat with Gayle in today’s match.

Playing 11 squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Jos Buttler (WK), Steve Smith, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni.

Kings XI Punjab: Ravi Ashwin (C), Chris Gayle, KL Rahul (WK), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran/Nicolas Pooran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Mohammad Shami, Andrew Tye and Varun Chakravarthi.

