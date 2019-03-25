Smith was last seen in action in a couple of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) matches late last year before an elbow injury ruled him out of the tournament. The Rajasthan Royals have one of the best teams this season led by Ajinkya Rahane and they would be eager to capitalise on the home advantage too.

Rajasthan Royals is set to take on Kings XI Punjab in the fourth match of IPL 2019 on Monday. Both the teams will lock horns at Jaipur. The batting sensation Steve Smith is back in the team. Steve Smith who is making his comeback in the IPL after missing last season. Steve has not only smashed 1,703 runs at 37 with a strike rate of 131.70 but also the pace at which he has scored those runs.

While Ravichandran Ashwin will lead the Kings XI Punjab. The two captains are a mission to rise in the IPL season with their performances. Meanwhile, the super talented and dangerous batsman Chris Gayle is just 6 runs away from reaching 4000 IPL runs.

Gayle will join the elite list of Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli to score more than 4000 runs in the IPL. Gayle had smashed 424 runs, including two centuries, from four matches against England in the ODI series at home. The West Indies big-hitter had an impressive IPL 2018 season for KXIP, smashing 368 runs in 11 matches.

Both the team have played five matches in Jaipur. However, Kings XI Punjab had lost all the matches against Rajasthan Royal in the IPL season so far.

The 29-year-old was banned by BCCI over a ball-tampering row in IPL 2018. Meanwhile, Kings XI Punjab captain R. Ashwin has said that Steve Smith is a quality player and must have worked and prepared hard during the break but comebacks are not easy. He must have put a lot of efforts for a comeback mentally.

Chris Gayle can score big hits in the match against Rajasthan Royals.

