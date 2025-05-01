As the focus shifts to the rest of the match, questions around Rohit's DRS timing remain a talking point, even as his judgment with the bat and in reviews proved right on target.

RR vs MI: Rohit Sharma Took DRS After Time Was Over, Internet Raises Questions 'This Could Only Happen When...'

In a high-scoring IPL 2025 clash between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals, Rohit Sharma’s sharp batting review stirred controversy, not for the decision itself, but for when it was taken.

The incident occurred during the second over of Mumbai’s innings in Jaipur, as left-arm seamer Fazalhaq Farooqi struck Rohit on the back leg with a length delivery. The umpire raised his finger for LBW, prompting Rohit to opt for the Decision Review System (DRS).

Timing Raises Eyebrows Despite Spot-On Call

The review turned out to be spot on.

Ball-tracking revealed the delivery had pitched down leg side, and the on-field decision was overturned.

However, fans on social media were quick to question the timing of the call. Many claimed the 15-second timer had already expired by the time Rohit signaled for the review.

“This could only happen when Mumbai Indians Play,” commented one user, while others echoed similar concerns about the enforcement of DRS timing rules.

Rohit Sharma took the DRS after the DRS time was over and he survived. This could happen only when Mumbai Indians plays. pic.twitter.com/hAOivvdsgR — Alex (@alexluvxd) May 1, 2025

Watch this video, Rohit Sharma took a review in the last seconds. This is Rohit DRS System #RRvsMI pic.twitter.com/gXHyyTaOwV — Over and out (@Over_and_out1) May 1, 2025

Mumbai Umpire Indians is back with a bang. Rohit Sharma reviewed after DRS timer was over but no worries.

pic.twitter.com/9gKj4zCcG1 — 𝗖𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁𝗚𝗹𝗶𝗺𝗽𝘀𝗲 𝗫 (@CricketGlimpseX) May 1, 2025

Rohit Sharma taking DRS after DRS time over and umpire accepted too.#RRvsMI pic.twitter.com/0LdnH1k4vV — Rohit Yadav (@rohit_yadav0506) May 1, 2025

Rohit, Rickleton Blaze Away at the Top

While the review controversy buzzed online, Rohit let his bat do the talking.

He smashed 53 runs from 36 balls, hitting nine boundaries and partnering with Ryan Rickleton to build a strong platform.

Rickleton played a vital role as well, scoring 61 off 38 deliveries. His knock included seven fours and three sixes.

Together, the duo put on a 116-run stand in just under 12 overs, setting the tone for a big total.

Pandya and Suryakumar Add the Finishing Flourish

The latter half of the innings saw a power-packed finish.

Skipper Hardik Pandya played a blistering knock, hammering 48 off 23 balls.

Suryakumar Yadav mirrored that exact score and pace, also smashing 48 off 23 deliveries.

Their aggressive approach in the death overs lifted Mumbai Indians to a formidable 217 for 2.

