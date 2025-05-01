Home
Thursday, May 1, 2025
  • RR vs MI: Rohit Sharma Took DRS After Time Was Over, Internet Raises Questions ‘This Could Only Happen When…’

RR vs MI: Rohit Sharma Took DRS After Time Was Over, Internet Raises Questions ‘This Could Only Happen When…’

As the focus shifts to the rest of the match, questions around Rohit's DRS timing remain a talking point, even as his judgment with the bat and in reviews proved right on target.

RR vs MI: Rohit Sharma Took DRS After Time Was Over, Internet Raises Questions ‘This Could Only Happen When…’

RR vs MI: Rohit Sharma Took DRS After Time Was Over, Internet Raises Questions 'This Could Only Happen When...'


In a high-scoring IPL 2025 clash between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals, Rohit Sharma’s sharp batting review stirred controversy, not for the decision itself, but for when it was taken.

The incident occurred during the second over of Mumbai’s innings in Jaipur, as left-arm seamer Fazalhaq Farooqi struck Rohit on the back leg with a length delivery. The umpire raised his finger for LBW, prompting Rohit to opt for the Decision Review System (DRS).

Timing Raises Eyebrows Despite Spot-On Call

The review turned out to be spot on.

Ball-tracking revealed the delivery had pitched down leg side, and the on-field decision was overturned.

However, fans on social media were quick to question the timing of the call. Many claimed the 15-second timer had already expired by the time Rohit signaled for the review.

“This could only happen when Mumbai Indians Play,” commented one user, while others echoed similar concerns about the enforcement of DRS timing rules.

Rohit, Rickleton Blaze Away at the Top

While the review controversy buzzed online, Rohit let his bat do the talking.

He smashed 53 runs from 36 balls, hitting nine boundaries and partnering with Ryan Rickleton to build a strong platform.

Rickleton played a vital role as well, scoring 61 off 38 deliveries. His knock included seven fours and three sixes.

Together, the duo put on a 116-run stand in just under 12 overs, setting the tone for a big total.

Pandya and Suryakumar Add the Finishing Flourish

The latter half of the innings saw a power-packed finish.

Skipper Hardik Pandya played a blistering knock, hammering 48 off 23 balls.

Suryakumar Yadav mirrored that exact score and pace, also smashing 48 off 23 deliveries.

Their aggressive approach in the death overs lifted Mumbai Indians to a formidable 217 for 2.

As the focus shifts to the rest of the match, questions around Rohit's DRS timing remain a talking point, even as his judgment with the bat and in reviews proved right on target.

ALSO READ: Vijender Singh Targets Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Age In Scathing Post, Says 'Bhai Aaj Kal…'

 

Filed under

ipl Mumbai Indians rohit sharma

newsx

RR vs MI: Rohit Sharma Took DRS After Time Was Over, Internet Raises Questions ‘This...
Shashi Tharoor receives P

Congress Leader Shashi Tharoor Receives PM Modi In Thiruvananthapuram Ahead Of Vizhinjam Port Commissioning
A Nepali student was foun

Nepali Student Found Dead in KIIT Hostel: Second Suicide in Less Than Three Months in...
Judge Fernando Rodriguez

Who Is Judge Fernando Rodriguez? Trump-Appointed Federal Judge Blocks Use Of Alien Enemies Act To...
Kohl’s CEO Ashley Bucha

Why Was Kohl’s CEO Ashley Buchanan Fired Just Four Months Into The Job?
Azad Samaj Party-Kanshi R

Centre May Roll Back Caste Census Promise After Bihar Polls, Says Chandrashekhar Azad
