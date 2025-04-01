Mumbai Indians have discovered a new pace sensation in Ashwani Kumar, who made a spectacular Indian Premier League (IPL) debut on Monday. The young seamer from Jhanjheri, Mohali, delivered a match-winning performance against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), claiming 4/24 in just three overs.

His fiery spell played a crucial role in restricting KKR to a modest 116 runs. Bought at his base price of INR 30 lakh in the IPL mega auction, Ashwani’s journey to the grand stage has been nothing short of extraordinary, filled with perseverance and struggle.

A Journey of Grit and Determination

Ashwani’s father recalls his son’s unwavering dedication to cricket, braving all conditions to train and improve his skills.

“Rain or hot sun, Ashwani would never hesitate to go to PCA at Mohali or later at the new stadium at Mullanpur. Sometimes, he would cycle to PCA academy or take lifts or would go in shared autos,” a media report quoted his father, Harkesh Kumar, as saying.

From taking just Rs 30 for travel expenses to being picked up by Mumbai Indians for Rs 30 lakh, Ashwani’s journey reflects years of sheer determination.

“I remember he would take Rs 30 from me for the fare, and when he was picked up for Rs 30 lakh by Mumbai Indians in the mega auction, I knew his worth was every penny. After each wicket today, I would think about those days when he would return at 10 PM after his training and again wake up the next day at 5 AM to head back,” his father added.

Overcoming Rejections, Inspired By The Best

Before donning the Mumbai Indians jersey, Ashwani faced multiple rejections from IPL franchises like Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Rajasthan Royals. Despite setbacks, he never lost hope, idolizing legendary fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mitchell Starc as he honed his craft.

“He attended trials for IPL sides but he always wanted to be like Jasprit Bumrah and Mitchell Starc. His friends would pool money to get him cricket balls and when he was picked up by Mumbai Indians for Rs 30 lakh, the first thing he did was to get cricket kits and balls distributed in the academies near our village. He always used to tell me that his favourite jersey would be one that has his own name. And with today’s performance, he has made sure that kids will wear his name jersey,” said his elder brother, Shiv Rana.

A Proud Moment For The Family

After tearing through KKR’s batting lineup and earning the Player of the Match award, Ashwani’s family was overjoyed. His mother, however, was already thinking about how to celebrate his success in the most homely way possible.

“He likes besan ka chilla and aloo parathas. He would be wanting that in Mumbai today,” she said, reflecting on the little joys that make a big moment even sweeter.

With this phenomenal start, Ashwani Kumar has announced his arrival on the big stage. If his debut is anything to go by, the IPL may have just found its next big fast-bowling superstar.

