Ruben Amorim Look To Build Strong Identity At Man United

Rúben Amorim has emphasized that Manchester United can no longer rely solely on their historic success and that his primary task is to create a new identity for the club. The Portuguese coach, who is replacing Erik ten Hag, acknowledged that he is taking on a long-term project but stressed the immediate need for improved results.

The Importance of Identity

Amorim’s first game will be next Sunday in the Premier League against Ipswich, though he is yet to receive his work permit. United expects the necessary paperwork to be completed soon. Amorim, who has signed a contract until June 2027, spoke about his approach to managing the club, noting that his primary focus will be developing a strong identity.

“We know that we need time, but we have to win time,” Amorim told United’s club media. “To win time is to win games. But the most important thing for me is identity. So since day one we will start with our identity. Of course, we are going to prepare the games, but we will focus a lot on our game model—how to play, how to press, these small things, small details. You cannot go 100% on every detail because it will be confusing for the players. So if I have to say one thing, my main goal, my first goal, is identity.”

Addressing Manchester United’s History

While Manchester United’s 13 Premier League titles are a significant part of its history, Amorim acknowledged that the team cannot rely solely on its past successes. He stated, “That’s for sure. That’s why we are Manchester United. That’s why we are… a long time ago, we don’t win the Premier League. But if you ask, Manchester United is the biggest club in England. So this is part of the history, it is not now. So we have to address that, to show that and to try to win again.”

Excitement for United’s Future Projects

Amorim also expressed enthusiasm about the club’s plans for a new stadium or redeveloping Old Trafford. This topic came up during discussions with United’s chief executive, Omar Berrada. The coach reflected on the excitement of being the chosen one for this new chapter in United’s history: “When Manchester United talked to me, Omar, they told me about their plans and you get excited,” Amorim said. “It’s a real honour because I was the first choice to start that path. So it’s a great responsibility. But you feel honoured and excited to be part of that.”

He continued, “We know that if the team plays well and wins games, everything looks so much better and the people really start to believe in the new stadium and new ideas. So, we know that we are the engine of the football. Manchester United is the engine of the Premier League in my opinion.”

Settling into Life at United

Amorim arrived at United’s Carrington training ground on Monday for meetings and took a tour of Old Trafford on Thursday to familiarize himself with his new environment. He met with several players, including Luke Shaw, Kobbie Mainoo, Mason Mount, and Leny Yoro, although he will need to wait until next week for the full squad to return. Amorim shared his thoughts on settling into his new role, saying, “It’s hard to explain. It’s strange because it’s a feeling of belonging at the first day. And I know that it’s going to be tough. I know it’s a massive challenge, but I feel quite relaxed. I feel at home and I think that is important in the beginning. So, I’m very excited.”

Changes to the Coaching Staff

In a significant change to the backroom staff, it was announced that Ruud van Nistelrooy, who had been in interim charge, would leave the club. Van Nistelrooy had rejoined United in the summer to work under Ten Hag after spending five years at the club as a player. However, with Amorim’s arrival, it was decided that there was no place for him in the new setup.

Van Nistelrooy expressed his gratitude to Manchester United’s staff, players, and fans in a message posted on social media: “To everyone at Manchester United Football Club, in particular the backroom staff, the players and the fans, I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for your incredible efforts and support. It has been a privilege and honour to represent the club as a player, coach and manager, and I will always cherish the memories we have shared together. @ManUtd will always have a special place in my heart, and I hope there are many more glory days at Old Trafford very soon – not only because I want the club to do well, but because you all deserve it!”

