Rumesh Pathirage Slams Turkish Airlines After His 90m-Plus Javelins Are Damaged in Transit, Says ‘I’ll Move On’

Rumesh Pathirage vs Turkish Airlines: Commonwealth Games 2026 champion Rumesh Pathirage had his javelins damaged by Turkish Airlines. The Sri Lankan athlete has enjoyed a high level of success in 2026 and has been the best javelin thrower by a mile in the ongoing season. The 23-year-old was travelling home to Colombo from Hundary when the damage to his javelins occurred. In 2026, Pathirage has been a threat to Neeraj Chopra, recently at the Commonwealth Games, where the Indian star finished with a silver medal.

Rumesh Pathirage’s Javelins Damaged by Turkish Airlines

He posted an image of his damaged javelins on Instagram Stories and commented, “Bad luck, ” while showing crying emojis. Pathirage later told fans in the same series that Turkish Airlines was to blame and made a sarcastic remark, stating, “Thank you, Turkish Airlines.”

According to reports from Sri Lanka. Pathirage happened to spot the damage to his equipment when he was headed back home after the competition in Budapest. Interestingly enough, the javelins were not even regular training equipment, but they were the same javelins that the athlete carried and used throughout the whole season till his recent breakthrough.

Rumesh Pathirage Says He’ll Move on After Losing Title-Winning Javelins

Rumesh Pathirage, upon his return to Colombo, was quoted by NewsWire as, “All three javelins I used for over 90 throws have been damaged. It might have been a mistake by the airline, but that’s how it is. It’s not a big issue. I’ll move on.”

Rumesh Pathirage Wins World Athletics Ultimate Championship

Pathirage has recently become one of the best javelin throwers in the world as he won the gold medal at the men’s event of the World Athletics Ultimate Championship in Budapest on September 13. His good performance makes him a must-watch athlete at the upcoming Asian Games.

Since Neeraj Chopra decided not to take part anymore because of an injury, Pathirage is the favorite to win the gold medal at the continental competition. Now, with Neeraj Chopra injured and Arshad Nadeem’s form being questioned, Pathirage would be a top contender for the men’s javelin event when the Asian Games take place in Aichi-Nagoya.

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