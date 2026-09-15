LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Rumesh Pathirage Slams Turkish Airlines After His 90m-Plus Javelins Are Damaged in Transit, Says ‘I’ll Move On’

Rumesh Pathirage Slams Turkish Airlines After His 90m-Plus Javelins Are Damaged in Transit, Says ‘I’ll Move On’

Commonwealth Games 2026 champion Rumesh Pathirage has slammed Turkish Airlines after his 90m-plus javelins were damaged during his journey from Budapest to Colombo. The Sri Lankan javelin star, who recently won the World Athletics Ultimate Championship, shared photos of the damaged equipment on Instagram.

Rumesh Pathirage had his javelins damaged by Turkish Airlines. Image Credit: X and Instagram
Rumesh Pathirage had his javelins damaged by Turkish Airlines. Image Credit: X and Instagram

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-09-15 19:40 IST

Rumesh Pathirage vs Turkish Airlines: Commonwealth Games 2026 champion Rumesh Pathirage had his javelins damaged by Turkish Airlines. The Sri Lankan athlete has enjoyed a high level of success in 2026 and has been the best javelin thrower by a mile in the ongoing season. The 23-year-old was travelling home to Colombo from Hundary when the damage to his javelins occurred. In 2026, Pathirage has been a threat to Neeraj Chopra, recently at the Commonwealth Games, where the Indian star finished with a silver medal. 

Rumesh Pathirage’s Javelins Damaged by Turkish Airlines

He posted an image of his damaged javelins on Instagram Stories and commented, “Bad luck, ” while showing crying emojis. Pathirage later told fans in the same series that Turkish Airlines was to blame and made a sarcastic remark, stating, “Thank you, Turkish Airlines.”

You Might Be Interested In

According to reports from Sri Lanka. Pathirage happened to spot the damage to his equipment when he was headed back home after the competition in Budapest. Interestingly enough, the javelins were not even regular training equipment, but they were the same javelins that the athlete carried and used throughout the whole season till his recent breakthrough.

Rumesh Pathirage Says He’ll Move on After Losing Title-Winning Javelins

Rumesh Pathirage, upon his return to Colombo, was quoted by NewsWire as, “All three javelins I used for over 90 throws have been damaged. It might have been a mistake by the airline, but that’s how it is. It’s not a big issue. I’ll move on.”

Rumesh Pathirage Wins World Athletics Ultimate Championship

Pathirage has recently become one of the best javelin throwers in the world as he won the gold medal at the men’s event of the World Athletics Ultimate Championship in Budapest on September 13. His good performance makes him a must-watch athlete at the upcoming Asian Games.

Since Neeraj Chopra decided not to take part anymore because of an injury, Pathirage is the favorite to win the gold medal at the continental competition. Now, with Neeraj Chopra injured and Arshad Nadeem’s form being questioned, Pathirage would be a top contender for the men’s javelin event when the Asian Games take place in Aichi-Nagoya.

Also Read: IND vs AFG: Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Playing Today’s 2nd T20I In Delhi? Check Team India’s Playing XI

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Rumesh Pathirage Slams Turkish Airlines After His 90m-Plus Javelins Are Damaged in Transit, Says ‘I’ll Move On’
Tags: Rumesh PathirageTurkish Airlines

RELATED News

Premier League 2026-27 Points Table: Arsenal, Manchester City Stay Perfect; Hull City Break Into Top Four After Matchday 4 | Full Standings

Rinku Singh Wedding Date 2026: When Will Rinku Singh Marry MP Priya Saroj? Date, Venue, Engagement Details

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur EFL Cup Match Prediction: Will Alexander Isak Continue Scoring Form? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Starting XI, Live Streaming And More

Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Trophy Row: MEA Breaks Silence After Indian Team Refuses To Take Trophy From Mohsin Naqvi

Elche vs Real Madrid La Liga Match Prediction: Will Kylian Mbappe Score Tonight? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Starting XI And More

LATEST NEWS

Tanishaa Mukerji Sparks Debate With Strong Views On Married Men; ‘Women Who Chase Them Are Just Evil’

Can Fin Homes Showcases ‘Project Tejas’, its Rs 296.95-Crore Enterprise Digital Transformation Programme

Rajmata Vijayraj Kumari Mewar Dies At 83: Her Public Service, Royal Legacy And Maharana Pratap Connection

Ryan Group of Schools Hosts the 24th Indian Model United Nations in the Capital

Athletes From Multiple States to Compete at Surat’s West India Championship

Rumesh Pathirage Slams Turkish Airlines After His 90m-Plus Javelins Are Damaged in Transit, Says ‘I’ll Move On’

“Rs 30500 Crore ATMs Handling and Cash Logistics”: What Ashneer Grover Said On UPI Charge Above Rs 2000

Sudarshan Pharma Says Proposed 9.5% Stake Acquisition in US Firm Under Due Diligence

Elche vs Real Madrid La Liga Match Prediction: Will Kylian Mbappe Score Tonight? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Starting XI And More

Rajpal Yadav Gets Supreme Court Relief In 7 Cheque Bounce Cases; Actor Given 2 Weeks To Deposit Rs 2 Crore

Rumesh Pathirage Slams Turkish Airlines After His 90m-Plus Javelins Are Damaged in Transit, Says ‘I’ll Move On’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rumesh Pathirage Slams Turkish Airlines After His 90m-Plus Javelins Are Damaged in Transit, Says ‘I’ll Move On’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rumesh Pathirage Slams Turkish Airlines After His 90m-Plus Javelins Are Damaged in Transit, Says ‘I’ll Move On’
Rumesh Pathirage Slams Turkish Airlines After His 90m-Plus Javelins Are Damaged in Transit, Says ‘I’ll Move On’
Rumesh Pathirage Slams Turkish Airlines After His 90m-Plus Javelins Are Damaged in Transit, Says ‘I’ll Move On’
Rumesh Pathirage Slams Turkish Airlines After His 90m-Plus Javelins Are Damaged in Transit, Says ‘I’ll Move On’
Rumesh Pathirage Slams Turkish Airlines After His 90m-Plus Javelins Are Damaged in Transit, Says ‘I’ll Move On’

QUICK LINKS