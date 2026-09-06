LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Rumesh Pathirage: Who is Neeraj Chopra’s New Javelin Rival? Meet Sri Lanka’s World No. 1 And Diamond League Champion

Rumesh Pathirage: Who is Neeraj Chopra’s New Javelin Rival? Meet Sri Lanka’s World No. 1 And Diamond League Champion

Sri Lanka's rising javelin throw star has enjoyed a remarkable 2026 season, establishing himself as one of the biggest names in world athletics. His breakthrough performances have seen him win major titles and rise to the top of the world rankings, putting him firmly on the radar as a potential rival to India's Neeraj Chopra. Here is all you need to know about the rising Sri Lankan star who now sets sight on the Olympics in 2028.

Who is Rumesh Pathirage? Meet Neeraj Chopra's Rising Rival and 2026 Diamond League Javelin Star
Who is Rumesh Pathirage? Meet Neeraj Chopra's Rising Rival and 2026 Diamond League Javelin Star

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Last updated: Sun 2026-09-06 11:43 IST

Who is Rumesh Pathirage? Sri Lanka’s rising javelin throw star has enjoyed a remarkable 2026 season, establishing himself as one of the biggest names in world athletics. His breakthrough performances have seen him win major titles and rise to the top of the world rankings, putting him firmly on the radar as a potential rival to India’s Neeraj Chopra. In the absence of Neeraj, Pathirage produced a sensational performance in the Diamond League final in Brussels on Saturday (Sep 5).

Who is Rumesh Pathirage?

Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage is a Sri Lankan javelin thrower who was born on March 21, 2003, in Kalutara, Sri Lanka. The 23-year-old athlete represents Sri Lanka in international athletics and has emerged as a major force in men’s javelin throw during the 2026 season.

You Might Be Interested In

Pathirage is also a member of the Sri Lanka Air Force. He has served since 2024 and currently holds the rank of Corporal. His rapid rise in athletics has made him one of Sri Lanka’s most promising sporting stars.

Rumesh Pathirage’s 2026 Diamond League Triumph

Pathirage won his maiden Diamond League final with a massive throw of 89.04 metres, defeating some of the biggest names in the event.

Pathirage began the competition with an 80.42m throw, which placed him third after the opening round. He then raised his level dramatically, recording 89.04m in his third attempt, followed by 85.96m and 85.76m in his fourth and fifth throws.

Rumesh Pathirage Beats World-Class Competition

Pathirage’s winning throw helped him finish ahead of 2025 world champion Keshorn Walcott and 2024 Diamond League final champion Anderson Peters. Poland’s 26-year-old Dawid Wagner finished second with a personal best of 87.47 metres.

The victory capped an extraordinary season for the Sri Lankan, who has won every major competition he has participated in during 2026. His success has further established him as one of the leading javelin throwers in the world.

Rumesh Pathirage Personal Best and World Ranking

  • Personal Best: 92.62 metres (National Record, 2026)
  • Highest World Ranking: World No. 1 (August 2026)
  • Event: Men’s Javelin Throw
  • Country: Sri Lanka

Rumesh Pathirage Major Achievements

  • 2026 Diamond League: Gold medal, Brussels javelin final
  • 2026 Commonwealth Games: Gold medal, Glasgow javelin throw
  • 2025 South Asian Championships: Gold medal, Ranchi javelin throw
  • 2025 Asian Throwing Championships: Gold medal, Mokpo javelin throw
  • 2024 Asian Throwing Championships: Gold medal, Mokpo javelin throw

Rumesh Pathirage: Neeraj Chopra’s Rising Rival

Pathirage’s rise has added another major name to the men’s javelin landscape alongside Olympic and world champion Neeraj Chopra. With a personal best of 92.62m and a Diamond League final title already secured in 2026, the Sri Lankan has demonstrated that he has the ability to compete at the highest level.

His performances in 2026, including his Commonwealth Games gold medal and Diamond League triumph, have marked him out as one of the most exciting young javelin throwers in the world.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Rumesh Pathirage: Who is Neeraj Chopra’s New Javelin Rival? Meet Sri Lanka’s World No. 1 And Diamond League Champion
Tags: Rumesh Pathirage

RELATED News

IND vs PAK, Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Pakistan Bowler Fatima Sana Slammed For Shafali Verma Sendoff Celebration After Team’s Heavy Defeat

WATCH VIDEO: Cardiff Defender Krystian Bielik Involved In Shocking Altercation With Fan During EFL Match Against Portsmouth

IND-W vs PAK-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Dominant India Crush Pakistan To End Group Stage Unbeaten

Croatia Stalwart Luka Modric To Continue His International Career After FIFA WC 2026, Confirms Availability For UEFA Nations League

IND-W vs PAK-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2026: India Embarrass Pakistan In Dubai, Bowl Fatima Sana-Led Side Out For Their Lowest T20I Total

LATEST NEWS

Rumesh Pathirage: Who is Neeraj Chopra’s New Javelin Rival? Meet Sri Lanka’s World No. 1 And Diamond League Champion

Gujarat Murder Accused Tied With Ropes, Beaten With Batons By Police In Full Public View-Watch

Rakesh Roshan Birthday Special: He Was Once Called ‘Jinxed’, Then Built A Bollywood Legacy Around One Letter — Can You Guess Which?

85-Year-Old Padma Shri Awardee TK Lahiri Allegedly Slapped and Abused by BHU Associate Professor: What Triggered the Altercation?

From The Nun To Talk To Me: 6 Spine-Chilling Horror Movies You Can Watch This Weekend — Which One Should Be At The Top Of Your List?

Ketan Agarwal Murder: Third Arrest As Chetan Chaudhary’s Friend Ritesh Hange Held For Role In Murder Conspiracy

Akshay Kumar Stumped By Prithviraj Chauhan Question On KBC 18, Years After Playing The King: ‘Heard Of Train To Busan’

Watch: Moving Bus Catches Fire In Bhopal, 40 Passengers Jump Off To Save Lives

Mirzapur: The Movie Gets A Thumbs-Up From Karan Johar: ‘Kadak, Masaledar Ride’ Leaves Filmmaker Impressed

Iran Targets US Warships With Ballistic Missiles; CENTCOM Destroys 3 Iranian Crude Oil Tankers In Retaliation

Rumesh Pathirage: Who is Neeraj Chopra’s New Javelin Rival? Meet Sri Lanka’s World No. 1 And Diamond League Champion

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rumesh Pathirage: Who is Neeraj Chopra’s New Javelin Rival? Meet Sri Lanka’s World No. 1 And Diamond League Champion

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rumesh Pathirage: Who is Neeraj Chopra’s New Javelin Rival? Meet Sri Lanka’s World No. 1 And Diamond League Champion
Rumesh Pathirage: Who is Neeraj Chopra’s New Javelin Rival? Meet Sri Lanka’s World No. 1 And Diamond League Champion
Rumesh Pathirage: Who is Neeraj Chopra’s New Javelin Rival? Meet Sri Lanka’s World No. 1 And Diamond League Champion
Rumesh Pathirage: Who is Neeraj Chopra’s New Javelin Rival? Meet Sri Lanka’s World No. 1 And Diamond League Champion

QUICK LINKS