The thought that Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is in a league of his own is becoming more realistic with his burgeoning statistics and record-breaking innings every now and then. The Delhi-born cricketer has amassed 35 centuries in just 200 ODI innings and is less than 500 runs short from completing 10,000 ODI runs.

When Sachin Tendulkar retired, he left such a mountain of records that it appeared virtually impossible to topple them. The legendary Indian cricketer amassed an unbelievable 100 centuries and scored some 34,000 runs across all international formats. To say that Sachin is a benchmark would be an understatement because the consistent numbers that he produced during his career which spanned nearly two decades, he undoubtedly sits at the summit and is the actual paragon of cricket. But records are meant to be broken and Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli proves this right in every sense.

The Delhi-born swashbuckling batsman is one true batting phenomenon who not just have the potential to break Sachin Tendulkar’s monumental records but is fast approaching the Godly status of him. On Friday, Virat Kohli played his 200th ODI innings and he made it a day to remember for himself as well as the cricket fans with a brilliant century against South Africa. It was his third sentury of the series and 35th ODI century in total.

In his 208 One Day Internationals, the Indian cricket captain has already belittled the records set by Sachin Tendulkar at this point of his career. Virat Kohli has scored 9,588 runs at an average of 58.10 assisted with 35 centuries and 46 half centuries. While on other hand, in his 200 ODIs, Sachin Tendulkar had managed 7,305 runs at an average of 41.74. Interestingly, Sachin had only scored 18 centuries by this time in his career.

In the long run, it will all come down to fitness. Why Sachin Tendulkar has unreal records to his name? Because he was the most fit cricketer ever who went on to play more than 450 ODIs and 200 Test matches. Virat Kohli is no less when it comes to fitness as it is one of the prime reasons of his sensational form. Infact, it is hard to recall when the last time Kohli was out of form. If the Indian cricket captain continues like this for next couple of years, he will not just break the records of Sachin but will belittle him by a mile.