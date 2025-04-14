Run-Out Frenzy: MI’s Mitchell Santner Reacts To ‘Crazy’ Hat-Trick Against Delhi Capitals

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Mitchell Santner described the stunning finish against Delhi Capitals as "crazy" after his side pulled off a hat-trick of run-outs to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Facing an in-form Delhi side that had remained unbeaten until this clash, MI held their nerve in a thrilling encounter at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, edging past the hosts by 12 runs in a high-stakes finish.

Capitals Collapse After Nair’s Fireworks

Karun Nair lit up the evening with a sensational 89 off just 40 balls, showcasing his full range of strokes in a knock that nearly took Delhi home.

Despite dominating most of the 206-run chase, Delhi’s middle and lower order imploded in the final moments. A solid 119-run partnership between Nair and Porel had set them up, but once that stand was broken, panic crept in.

When the match boiled down to 15 runs needed off nine balls, Ashutosh Sharma looked set to pull off a heist. He had just smacked Jasprit Bumrah for back-to-back boundaries, but Mumbai’s fielders flipped the script.

A sharp throw from Will Jacks caught Ashutosh short as he went for a desperate double. The very next ball saw Raj Bawa’s throw find Kuldeep Yadav short at the striker’s end.

The final blow came from Santner himself, who hit the stumps directly to run out Mohit Sharma, sparking wild celebrations among the MI camp.

“Nice to get over the line. Every game seems to be close in IPL. This was one hell of a game here in Delhi. It’s crazy to finish off with three run-outs. It was one of those games where we were kind of behind for a bit, and then he managed to get us right back. The bowling coach was pretty happy. To nail six in a row in an over was amazing,” Santner said after the match.

Karn Sharma Spins the Game Around

While the run-outs made headlines, it was Karn Sharma’s spell that began DC’s downward spiral.

He broke the all-important stand between Nair and Porel by dismissing the latter for 33. From there, it was a cascade—Tristan Stubbs fell trying to take on Karn, and KL Rahul followed, gifting a return catch.

Karn’s 3/36 proved vital as his wickets derailed a chase that had looked under control. Santner, who chipped in with two crucial wickets himself, praised the veteran spinner for flipping the match on its head.

“To get three wickets by Karn was massive; it was the only way to slow them down. We had to take wickets in the middle overs. The spinners who have bowled defensively have done well (in the tournament). Karun Nair’s innings was special, playing his first game this season,” he added.

MI Back in Business

The victory gives Mumbai Indians a much-needed boost in their campaign and serves as a reminder of how quickly games can turn in the IPL.

As for Delhi, the collapse will sting, especially after being in such a commanding position. With the tournament heating up, both teams will be eyeing consistency in the matches to come.

