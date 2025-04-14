Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, April 14, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • Run-Out Frenzy: MI’s Mitchell Santner Reacts To ‘Crazy’ Hat-Trick Against Delhi Capitals

Run-Out Frenzy: MI’s Mitchell Santner Reacts To ‘Crazy’ Hat-Trick Against Delhi Capitals

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Mitchell Santner described the stunning finish against Delhi Capitals as "crazy" after his side pulled off a hat-trick of run-outs to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Run-Out Frenzy: MI’s Mitchell Santner Reacts To ‘Crazy’ Hat-Trick Against Delhi Capitals

Run-Out Frenzy: MI's Santner Reacts To 'Crazy' Hat-Trick Against Delhi Capitals


Mumbai Indians all-rounder Mitchell Santner described the stunning finish against Delhi Capitals as “crazy” after his side pulled off a hat-trick of run-outs to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Facing an in-form Delhi side that had remained unbeaten until this clash, MI held their nerve in a thrilling encounter at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, edging past the hosts by 12 runs in a high-stakes finish.

Capitals Collapse After Nair’s Fireworks

Karun Nair lit up the evening with a sensational 89 off just 40 balls, showcasing his full range of strokes in a knock that nearly took Delhi home.

Despite dominating most of the 206-run chase, Delhi’s middle and lower order imploded in the final moments. A solid 119-run partnership between Nair and Porel had set them up, but once that stand was broken, panic crept in.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

When the match boiled down to 15 runs needed off nine balls, Ashutosh Sharma looked set to pull off a heist. He had just smacked Jasprit Bumrah for back-to-back boundaries, but Mumbai’s fielders flipped the script.

A sharp throw from Will Jacks caught Ashutosh short as he went for a desperate double. The very next ball saw Raj Bawa’s throw find Kuldeep Yadav short at the striker’s end.

The final blow came from Santner himself, who hit the stumps directly to run out Mohit Sharma, sparking wild celebrations among the MI camp.

“Nice to get over the line. Every game seems to be close in IPL. This was one hell of a game here in Delhi. It’s crazy to finish off with three run-outs. It was one of those games where we were kind of behind for a bit, and then he managed to get us right back. The bowling coach was pretty happy. To nail six in a row in an over was amazing,” Santner said after the match.

Karn Sharma Spins the Game Around

While the run-outs made headlines, it was Karn Sharma’s spell that began DC’s downward spiral.

He broke the all-important stand between Nair and Porel by dismissing the latter for 33. From there, it was a cascade—Tristan Stubbs fell trying to take on Karn, and KL Rahul followed, gifting a return catch.

Karn’s 3/36 proved vital as his wickets derailed a chase that had looked under control. Santner, who chipped in with two crucial wickets himself, praised the veteran spinner for flipping the match on its head.

“To get three wickets by Karn was massive; it was the only way to slow them down. We had to take wickets in the middle overs. The spinners who have bowled defensively have done well (in the tournament). Karun Nair’s innings was special, playing his first game this season,” he added.

MI Back in Business

The victory gives Mumbai Indians a much-needed boost in their campaign and serves as a reminder of how quickly games can turn in the IPL.

As for Delhi, the collapse will sting, especially after being in such a commanding position. With the tournament heating up, both teams will be eyeing consistency in the matches to come.

ALSO READ: What’s the Magic Number In IPL 2025? Teams With Strong Performers In This Position Are Dominating

 

Filed under

ipl Mitchell Santner Mumbai Indians

In an interview with News

‘We Lost ₹200 Crores, Now Get the Money Back’: Mehul Choksi Fraud Victim Hariprasad SV...
Mehul Choksi

Mehul Choksi Nabbed In Belgium: Centre Hails Arrest As Big Win Against Corruption
Blue Origin successfully

Katy Perry Gets Trolled For Returning To Earth In Less Than 10 Minutes After Historic...
newsx

Taj Mahal’s Price Tag Revealed: How Much Would It Cost To Rebuild This Iconic Wonder?
newsx

Virat Kohli’s T20 Milestone: Childhood Coach Compares 100 Fifties To 100 ODI Centuries
American singer Katy Perr

Katy Perry, Jeff Bezos’ Fiancee Lauren Sanchez And 4 Others Return To Earth After Space...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘We Lost ₹200 Crores, Now Get the Money Back’: Mehul Choksi Fraud Victim Hariprasad SV Speaks Out | NewsX Exclusive

‘We Lost ₹200 Crores, Now Get the Money Back’: Mehul Choksi Fraud Victim Hariprasad SV...

Mehul Choksi Nabbed In Belgium: Centre Hails Arrest As Big Win Against Corruption

Mehul Choksi Nabbed In Belgium: Centre Hails Arrest As Big Win Against Corruption

Katy Perry Gets Trolled For Returning To Earth In Less Than 10 Minutes After Historic All-Women Flight To Space

Katy Perry Gets Trolled For Returning To Earth In Less Than 10 Minutes After Historic...

Taj Mahal’s Price Tag Revealed: How Much Would It Cost To Rebuild This Iconic Wonder?

Taj Mahal’s Price Tag Revealed: How Much Would It Cost To Rebuild This Iconic Wonder?

Virat Kohli’s T20 Milestone: Childhood Coach Compares 100 Fifties To 100 ODI Centuries

Virat Kohli’s T20 Milestone: Childhood Coach Compares 100 Fifties To 100 ODI Centuries

Entertainment

From Shatner to Katy Perry: Here’s A List Of Celebrities That Blue Origin Have Sent In Space

From Shatner to Katy Perry: Here’s A List Of Celebrities That Blue Origin Have Sent

I Want To Slap This Boy: Why Did Huma Qureshi Get Irked With Babil Khan In Front Of Paparazzi?

I Want To Slap This Boy: Why Did Huma Qureshi Get Irked With Babil Khan

How Much Is Prithviraj Sukumaran Charging To Work With Kareena Kapoor Khan In Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra?

How Much Is Prithviraj Sukumaran Charging To Work With Kareena Kapoor Khan In Meghna Gulzar’s

Randeep Hooda Finally Reveals Why He Called Kangana Ranaut An ‘Occasional Actor’ While Extending His Support To Alia Bhatt

Randeep Hooda Finally Reveals Why He Called Kangana Ranaut An ‘Occasional Actor’ While Extending His

The White Lotus Star Aimee Lou Wood Calls Out SNL Sketch For Mocking Her Appearance, Calls It ‘Mean and Unfunny’

The White Lotus Star Aimee Lou Wood Calls Out SNL Sketch For Mocking Her Appearance,

Lifestyle

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?